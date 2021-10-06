Calved heifers selling to a top of £2120 at Markethill

The same owner received £2080 and £2000 for calved heifers.

A Whitecross producer received £2080 for a calved heifer.

The same owner sold two more heifers at £2060 and £2020 and several more from £1600 to £1920 each.

A Poyntzpass producer received £1780 for an in calf heifer and £1500 for a calved heifer.

200 cull cows sold in a steady demand with beef bred cows from £150 to £187 per 100 kilos for 780k at £1455 from an Armagh farmer followed by £184 for 616k at £1135 from a Nuttscorner farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £125 to £150 for 698k at £1045 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £147 for 870k at £1285 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £75 to £90 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 780k £1455 £187.00; Crumlin farmer 616k £1135 £184.00; Aghalee farmer 622k £1135 £182.00; Cullyhanna farmer 684k £1245 £182.00; Markethill farmer 750k £1345 £179.00; Armagh farmer 692k £1225 £177.00; Armagh farmer 794k £1405 £177.00 and Ballinaskeagh farmer 750k £1325 £177.

Friesian cull cows

Lurgan farmer 698k £1045 £150.00; Katesbridge farmer 872k £1285 £147.00; Armagh farmer 628k £895 £143.00; Dromara farmer 646k £915 £142.00; Armagh farmer 834k £1165 £140.00; Portadown farmer 692k £955 £138.00 and Keady farmer 824k £1135 £138.00; Armagh dfarmer 848k £1165 £137.

140 calves maintained a very firm trade with good quality bull calves from £280 to £400 for a four week old Belgian Blue followed by £370 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £380 for a four week old Charolais followed by £300 for a six week old Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £370; Belgian Blue £365; Aberdeen Angus £365; Belgian Blue £355; Shorthorn beef £330; Aberdeen Angus £325 and Fleckvieh £315.

Heifer calves