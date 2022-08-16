Calved heifers selling to a top of £2560 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Caledon producer sold two calved heifers at £2520 and £2500 each.

A Banbridge farmer sold an in calf heifer at £2040.

An entry of 10 in calf Swiss Red heifers from a Poyntzpass farmer to a top of £1920 twice followed by £1700 and £1660.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several more sold from £1180 to £1480 each.

Cull cows

100 cull cows sold in a firmer demand with good quality beef bred cows from £185 to £222 for 760k at £1695 from an Armagh farmer followed by £213 for 800k at £1705 from a Keady producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £175 for 750k at £1325 from a Banbridge farmer. Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £150 to £169 for 710k at £1205 for a Kilkeel producer.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 762k £1695 £222.00; Keady farmer 800k £1705 £213.00; Armagh farmer 728k £1485 £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 748k £1515 £203.00; Jerrettspass farmer 652k £1255 £193.00; Kilkeel farmer 892k £1705 £191.00; Cullyhanna farmer 678k £1265 £187.00 and Keady farmer 684k £1265 £185.

Friesian cull cows

Banbridge farmer 758k £1325 £175.00; Kilkeel farmer 714k £1205 £169.00; Killylea farmer 674k £1105 £164.00; Armagh farmer 728k £1175 £162.00; Keady farmer 760k £1215 £160.00; Waringstown farmer 698k £1115 £160.00; Armagh farmer 718k £1145 £160.00 and Banbridge farmer 720k £1135 £158.

Calves

150 calves sold in a firmer demand.

Good quality bull calves from £230 to £340 for a three week old Aberdeen Angus paid twice for three week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £320 for a five week old Speckled Park.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £490 for a three week old Charolais.

Main demand from £200 to £340 for a Hereford.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £340; Speckled Park £320; Aberdeen Angus £320; Belgian Blue £300; Charolais £280 and Aberdeen Angus £270.

Heifer calves