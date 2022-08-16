Calved heifers selling to a top of £2560 at Markethill
An entry of 15 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 16th August sold in an excellent demand with calved heifers selling to a top of £2560 for a Kilkeel farmer.
A Caledon producer sold two calved heifers at £2520 and £2500 each.
A Banbridge farmer sold an in calf heifer at £2040.
An entry of 10 in calf Swiss Red heifers from a Poyntzpass farmer to a top of £1920 twice followed by £1700 and £1660.
Several more sold from £1180 to £1480 each.
Cull cows
100 cull cows sold in a firmer demand with good quality beef bred cows from £185 to £222 for 760k at £1695 from an Armagh farmer followed by £213 for 800k at £1705 from a Keady producer.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £175 for 750k at £1325 from a Banbridge farmer. Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £150 to £169 for 710k at £1205 for a Kilkeel producer.
Second quality Friesians from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Armagh farmer 762k £1695 £222.00; Keady farmer 800k £1705 £213.00; Armagh farmer 728k £1485 £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 748k £1515 £203.00; Jerrettspass farmer 652k £1255 £193.00; Kilkeel farmer 892k £1705 £191.00; Cullyhanna farmer 678k £1265 £187.00 and Keady farmer 684k £1265 £185.
Friesian cull cows
Banbridge farmer 758k £1325 £175.00; Kilkeel farmer 714k £1205 £169.00; Killylea farmer 674k £1105 £164.00; Armagh farmer 728k £1175 £162.00; Keady farmer 760k £1215 £160.00; Waringstown farmer 698k £1115 £160.00; Armagh farmer 718k £1145 £160.00 and Banbridge farmer 720k £1135 £158.
Calves
150 calves sold in a firmer demand.
Good quality bull calves from £230 to £340 for a three week old Aberdeen Angus paid twice for three week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £320 for a five week old Speckled Park.
Good quality heifer calves sold to £490 for a three week old Charolais.
Main demand from £200 to £340 for a Hereford.
Bull calves
Aberdeen Angus £340; Speckled Park £320; Aberdeen Angus £320; Belgian Blue £300; Charolais £280 and Aberdeen Angus £270.
Heifer calves
Charolais £490; Hereford £340; Belgian Blue £325; Belgian Blue £305; Belgian Blue £290; Aberdeen Angus £250; Limousin £250 and Aberdeen Angus £250.