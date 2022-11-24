The same owner received £2750 and £2050 for calved heifers. A Whitecross farmer sold calved heifers at £2560, £2500, £2420, and two at £2400. A Jerrettspass farmer received £2220 for a calved heifer. An Aghalee farmer sold two calved heifers at £2150, £2020. A Richhill farmer sold three calved heifers at £2300, £2100 and £1980. A Dromore farmer sold a calved cow at £2050. An entry of in calf Shorthorn cross heifers from an Armagh farmer sold to a top of £1810 with others at £1600, £1500 and £1300. A Rathfriland farmer sold young heifer calves approx. two months old to a top of £470 with others at £400, £390 and £380 each.

Cull cows

The 140 Cull Cows sold in a steady demand. Good quality beef cows sold from £170 to £208 for 650 kilos £1555. Fleshed fresians from £135 to £156 for 770 kilos at £1215. Second quality Friesans from £110 to £125 and poorest types from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets

Beef bred cows

Rathfriland farmer 650kgs £1355 £205 : Rathfriland farmer : 720kgs £1495 £206 : Rathfriland farmer : 820kgs £1635 £199 : Mayobridge farmer : 720kgs £1355 £187 : Dromara farmer : 820kgs £1535 £186 and Rathfriland farmer : 810kgs £1455 £179.

Fries cows

Banbridge farmer : 770kgs £1215 £156 : Dromara farmer : 680kgs £1005 £147 : Dromara farmer : 630kgs £935 £146 : Banbridge farmer : 700kgs £1005 £142 : Armagh farmer : 600kgs £855 £141 and Portadown farmer : 740kgs £1035 £139.

Calves

The 180 calves sold in a very firm demand. Good quality bull calves sold £230 to £340 for Belgian Blue followed by £320 for a four week old Charolais. Heifers calves sold to a top of £375 for a four week old Belgian Blue followed by £340 for a four week old Belgian Blue. All good quality heifers from £320 to £340 per head.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £340 : Charolais £320 : Hereford £300 : Simmental £265 : BRD £265 : Fleckvieh £260 : British Blue £260 and Belgian Blue £250.

Heifer calves