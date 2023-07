A Dromore producer received £2100 for calved heifers and a Poyntzpass producer received £1860 for a calved heifer.

A Ballygawley producer sold a calved Fleckvieh heifer at £1800.

In calved heifers sold to a top of £1880 paid to a Markethill producer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

The same owner received £1760 and £1580 for in calved heifers.

A special entry of Holstein heifers in calf approximately three months sold from £1000 to £1240 each.

Maiden heifers sold from £600 to £880 each.

Younger lots from £420 to £590 each.

110 cull cows sold readily with good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £224 for 720k at £1615 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £215 for 620k at £1335 from a Middletown producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £167 for 768k at £1285 from a Benburb farmer followed by £166 for 790k at £1315 from an Armagh farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos and poor quality Friesians sold in a steadily easier trade from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Banbridge farmer 720k £1615 £224.00; Middletown farmer 622k £1335 £215.00; Banbridge farmer 618k £1315 £212.00; Newry farmer 676k £1415 £209.00; Tassagh farmer 702k £1435 £204.00; Benburb farmer 732k £1445 £197.00; Collone farmer 616k £1215 £197.00; Poyntzpass farmer 762k £1485 £194.00; Whitecross farmer 794k £1545 £194.00; Keady farmer 680k £1315 £193.00 and Dromara farmer 712k £1375 £193.

Friesian cull cows

Benburb farmer 768k £1285 £167.00; Armagh farmer 794k £1315 £166.00; Kilkeel farmer 634k £1025 £162.00; Armagh farmer 800k £1275 £159.00; Keady farmer 692k £1075 £155.00; Armagh farmer 736k £1135 £154.00; Rathfriland farmer 802k £1235 £154.00; Newry farmer 706k £1085 £154.00; Portadown farmer 760k £1165 £153.00 and Kilkeel farmer 756k £1155 £153.

110 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls from £240 to £400 for a Belgian Blue followed by £360 for a Belgian Blue. Good quality heifer calves from £220 to £345 with a top of £390 paid twice for Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £360; Limousin £350; Aberdeen Angus £315; Hereford £290; Aberdeen Angus £275 and Aberdeen Angus £270.

Heifer calves