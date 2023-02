Calved heifers sold to a top of £2800 from a Kilkeel farmer.

A Whitecross farmer sold 27 calved heifers to a top of £2650 with others at £2600, £2450 and £2400 and this seller sold a total of 18 heifers in excess of £2000 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Richhill farmer received £2640 for a second calver, £2470, £2390 and £2270 for calved heifers.

Livestock Markets

A Kilkeel producer sold four calved heifers at £2540, £2420 twice and £2360.

Maiden heifers sold to a top of £1080 with others at £920, £900 and £880 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cull cows

160 cull cows maintained a very firm demand.

Beef bred cows sold to £243 for 860k at £2095 from a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand from £190 to £237 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cow/heifers sold to £265 for 660k at £1755 from a Banbridge farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £186 for 790k at £1475 from a Bessbrook farmer followed by £185 for 636k at £1175 from a Ballyward producer.

All well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £170 to £180 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold from £140 to 3160 and the poorest types from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cull cows

Banbridge farmer 662k £1755 £265.00; Banbridge farmer 580k £1475 £254.00; Castlewellan farmer 658k £1615 £245.00; Banbridge farmer 864k £2095 £243.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 530k £1275 £241.00; Armagh farmer 682k £1615 £237.00; Castlewellan farmer 694k £1575 £227.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 776k £1715 £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 858k £1775 £207.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 906k £1835 £203.

Friesian cull cows

Bessbrook farmer 794k £1475 £186.00; Ballyward farmer 636k £1175 £185.00; Castlewellan farmer 622k £1125 £181.00; Kilkeel farmer 672k £1215 £181.00; Dungannon farmer 628k £1125 £179.00; Bessbrook farmer 802k £1435 £179.00; Dungannon farmer 880k £1565 £178.00; Middletown farmer 760k £1345 £177.00; Stewartstown farmer 760k £1345 £177.00; Dungannon farmer 730k £1285 £176.00; Richhill farmer 726k £1265 £174.00 and Dungannon farmer 760k £1315 £173.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calves

160 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand with bull calves reaching £500 for a three week old Charolais followed by £400 for a three week old Limousin.

All good quality bulls sold from £250 to £355 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves reached £390 and £385 for two Aberdeen Angus heifers followed by £380 for Charolais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Main demand for good quality heifers from £250 to £330.

Plainer bull calves sold from £170 to £230 and heifers from £150 to £220 each.

Reared bull calves sold to £670. Several more from £500 to £600 each.

Reared heifers sold from £420 to £500 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bull calves

Charolais £500; Limousin £400; Aberdeen Angus £355; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £340; Aberdeen Angus £330; Belgian Blue £320; Aberdeen Angus £315 and Aberdeen Angus £295.

Heifer calves