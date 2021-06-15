Calved heifers selling to £1820 at Markethill Mart

The same owner sold calved heifers at £1820, £1800 and £1720 with several more from £1400 to £1580 each.

A Glenanne producer received £1360 for a calved fourth calver.

An entry of maiden heifers sold to a top of £1000, £940 and £830 for a Loughgall producer.

Cull cows

The 100 cull cows turned a very firm trade with cow/heifers selling to £218 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1675 for a Portadown farmer followed by £210 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1425 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Fleshed cows sold from £160 to £189 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1245 from a Portadown producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £149 per 100 kilos for 688k at £1025 followed by £147 per 100 kilos for 870k at £1275.

Main demand for fleshed Friesian cows from £130 to £142 per 100 kilos.

Second quality from £105 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 770k £1675 £218.00; Poyntzpass farmer 676k £1425 £211.00; Poyntzpass farmer 744k £1455 £196.00; Armagh farmer 686k £1335 £195.00; Newry farmer 762k £1445 £190.00; Portadown farmer 660k £1245 £189.00; Portadown farmer 702k £1175 £167.00 and Tassagh farmer 942k £1555 £165.

Friesian cull cows

Keady farmer 688k £1025 £149.00; Markethill farmer 870 £1275 £147.00; Dungannon farmer 706k £1010 £143.00; Kilkeel farmer 844k £1195 £142.00; Richhill farmer 790k £1095 £139.00; Banbridge farmer 746k £1025 £137.00; Markethill farmer 828k £1130 £136.00 and Dungannon farmer 678k £925 £136.

Calves

The 100 calves sold in a very strong demand with good quality bull calves from £270 to £450 for a three week old Charolais followed by £380 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £230 to £295 with a top of £405 for a four week old Charolais followed by £375 for a five week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Charolais £450; Belgian Blue £380; Charolais £350; Aberdeen Angus £345; Hereford £300; Belgian Blue £290 and Hereford £280.

Heifer calves