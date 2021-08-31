Calved heifers selling to £1870 at Markethill

The 90 cull cows sold in an exceptionally strong demand with heavy fleshed cows selling to a top of £1935 for a 1010k Char £191 from a Jerrettspass farmer and up to £197 per 100 kilos for 820k at £1615 from a Jerrettspass producer. Main demand for fleshed cows from £160 to £192 per 100 kilos. Cow/heifers to £210 for 570k at £1195 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £118 to £145 for 630k at £915 and up to £1035 for 810k £127 from a Newry farmer. Second quality friesians from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.