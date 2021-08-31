Calved heifers selling to £1870 at Markethill
Dairy stock sold to a top of £1870 at Markethill on Tuesday 31st August for a calved heifer from a Loughgilly farmer.
The same owner received £1850 and £1840 for calved heifers.
Cull cows
The 90 cull cows sold in an exceptionally strong demand with heavy fleshed cows selling to a top of £1935 for a 1010k Char £191 from a Jerrettspass farmer and up to £197 per 100 kilos for 820k at £1615 from a Jerrettspass producer. Main demand for fleshed cows from £160 to £192 per 100 kilos. Cow/heifers to £210 for 570k at £1195 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £118 to £145 for 630k at £915 and up to £1035 for 810k £127 from a Newry farmer. Second quality friesians from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.
Newtownhamilton farmer 570k £1195 £210.00; Jerrettspass farmer 508k £1055 £208.00; Jerrettspass farmer 820k £1615 £197.00; Keady farmer 734k £1425 £194.00; Portadown farmer 732k £1405 £192.00; Cullyhanna farmer 658k £1255 £191.00; Jerrettspass farmer 1016k £1935 £191.00; Tandragee farmer 650k £1225 £189.00 and Cookstown farmer 742k £1355 £183.
Friesian cull cows
Lisburn farmer 630k £915 £145.00; Markethill farmer 788k £1025 £130.00; Armagh farmer 682k £885 £130.00; Omagh farmer 606k £785 £130.00; Richhill farmer 704k £895 £127.00; Newry farmer 816k £1035 £127.00; Newry farmer 802k £955 £119.00 and Tynan farmer 684k £805 £118.00
Calves
100 calves sold in a very strong trade in a very strong demand. Good quality bulls under six weeks sold up to £430 for a Limousin followed by £370 for a Simmental. Main demand from £250 to £340. Good quality heifer calves sold to £350 for a two week old Belgian Blue followed by £305 for a three week old Limousin. Several more sold from £190 to £295 each.
Bull calves
Limousin £430; Simmental £380; Limousin £370; Limousin £350; Aberdeen Angus £330 and Fleckvieh £300.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £350; Limousin £305 and Limousin £230.