Calved heifers selling to £2000 at Kilrea

Calved heifers selling to £2000.

Macosquin farmer, calved heifers to £2000, £1800, £1560, £1520; Coleraine farmer, calved heifers to £1870, £1510; Coleraine farmer, springing heifer Norwegian Red to £1820; local farmer, springing Friesian heifers due Aberdeen Angus/Hereford to £1820, £1760, £1740, £1700, £1680, £1600, £1580, £1570, £1560 and Crumlin farmer, calved heifer to £1660.

More stock required weekly.

Wednesday, September 6, 2021: A super entry of 540 fat cow, suckler and store cattle met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers sold to £1650 and heifers to £1500.

Fat cows and bulls to £1700.

Fat cows: (140 on offer. Flying trade - more required)

Ballymoney farmer, 720k Belgian Blue £1610 (224), 850k £1700 (200), 570k £1090 (191);

Coleraine farmer, 460k Limousin £970 (211), 590k £980 (166), 520k Aberdeen Angus £840 (162); Maghera farmer, 570k Saler £1150 (202), 610k Aubrac £1230 (202); Limavady farmer, 630k Limousin £1200 (191), 730k Simmental £1240 (170), 590k £940 (159), 760k Limousin £1230 (162); Garvagh farmer, 450k Irish Moilie £740 (164); Kilrea farmer, 600k Hereford £980 (163), 680k Charolais £1100 (162); Castlerock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £1010 (160); Bellaghy farmer, 880k Aberdeen Angus £1370 (156); Portglenone farmer, 710k Limousin £1100 (155); Dungiven farmer, 740k Simmental £1130 (153); Limavady farmer, 740k Limousin £1130 (153); Bellaghy farmer, 630k Limousin £960 (152) and Ballymena farmer, 530k Friesian £800 (151).

Suckler stock:

Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus Bull calf at foot to £1460; Garvagh farmer, Simmental cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1410 and Dungiven farmer, Aberdeen Angus bull to £1480.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Castlerock farmer, 330k Charolais £850 (258); Claudy farmer, 350k Charolais £900 (257); Randalstown farmer, 380k Charolais £970 (255); Magherafelt farmer, 420k Charolais £1070 (255), 350k £890 (254); Coleraine farmer, 420k Charolais £1060 (252); Claudy farmer, 350k Simmental £880 (251), 350k £880 (251), 430k Limousin £1080 (251), 420k £1040 (248), 550k Charolais £1360 (247); Rasharkin farmer, 330k Charolais £810 (246), 450k £1100 (244) and Toomebridge farmer, 430k Limousin £1050 (244),

Steers

Limavady farmer, 390k Charolais £950 (244); Ballymoney farmer, 380k Charolais £920 (242), 410k Limousin £990 (242), 520k £1250 (240), 380k Charolais £910 (240); Coleraine farmer, 360k Limousin £860 (239); Limavady farmer, 360k Limousin £860 (239); Ballymena farmer, 440k Limousin £1050 (239); Limavady farmer, 440k Charolais £1050 (239), 440k £1050 (239), 440k £1050 (239); Ballymoney farmer, 440k Charolais £1050 (239); Coleraine farmer, 400k Charolais £950 (238; Coleraine farmer, 600k Limousin £1420 (237), 550k Charolais £1300 (236), 640k Belgian Blue £1510 (236); Coleraine farmer, 660k Charolais £1550 (235); Kilrea farmer, 590k Limousin £1380 (234), 450k £1050 (234), 340k ST £790 (232), 410k Limousin £950 (232); Coleraine farmer, 570k Limousin £1320 (232); Kilrea farmer, 540k Charolais £1250 (232), 450k Limousin £1040 (231) and Ballymena farmer, 710k Limousin £1640 (231).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.