Calved heifers sold to £2800 from a Tandragee producer.

A Whitecross farmer sold 12 calved heifers to a top of £2600 with others at £2500, £2440, £2420 with several more from £2020 to £2380 each.

A Crossmaglen farmer sold two calved heifers at £2480 and £2000.

Livestock Markets

A Kilkeel producer received £2450 for a calved heifer.

A Loughgall farmer sold four calved heifers at £2520, £2480, £2450 and £2120 each.

A Kilkeel farmer sold calved heifers at £2360, £2200 and £2000.

An entry of maiden heifers from a Kilkeel farmer sold to a top of £1460 with others at £1420, £1400 and £1300.

The 120 cull cows sold in a steady demand with good cows selling from £200 to £246 per 100k for 660k at £1635 from a Newry producer.

Top price of £2185 for 1000k (219) for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £193 per 100k for 710k at £1385 from an Armagh farmer and 690k at £1345 from a Portadown producer.

All well fleshed Friesians sold from £175 to £190 per 100k.

Second quality Friesians from £145 to £165, with poorest types from £120 to £140 per 100k.

Clean cattle sold to £269 for 820k at £2215.

Cull cows

Newry producer 666k £1635 £246: Jerrettspass producer 1000k £1285 £219: Dungannon producer 700k £1515 £217: Markethill producer 646k £1385 £214: Portadown producer 628k £1315 £209 and Moira producer 810k £1665 £206.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh producer 716k £1385 £193: Portadown producer 698k £1345 £193: Armagh producer 764k £1455 £191: Armagh producer 754k £1435 £190: Dungannon producer 726k £1355 £187and Portadown producer 766k £1425 £186: 732k £1355 £185.

Calves

200 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand with online bidders very active.

Top price for bull calves under seven weeks was £420 followed by £400 and £390.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £280 to £365.

Heifer calves sold to £270 for a Charolais and for an Aberdeen Angus. Main demand for good quality heifers sold from £190 to £265.

Reared bull calves sold to £750, reared heifer calves to £495 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £420: Limousin £400: Charolais £390: Charolais £365: Charolais £365: Limousin £360: Charolais £350: Charolais £345: Charolais £340 and Charolais £330.

Heifer calves