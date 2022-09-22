Calved heifers selling to £2850 at Ballymena
Thursday 15th September 2022: 637 beef cattle sold to 289p per kg for a 700kg Limousin.
Steer heifer to 272p for a 640kg Limousin.
Beef cows to 235p for a 610kg Limousin.
Friesian cows to 189p, Friesian steers to 224p.
Beef steers
R Robinson, Millisle Limousin 700kg £2023 (289) P Henry, Glarryford Charolais 610kg £1744 (286) M Farr, Lisburn Blonde d’Aquitaine 690kg £1932 (280) WA Kirkwood, Lisburn Charolais 710kg £1973 (278) H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 700kg £1932 (276) J Lynn, Coagh Limousin 630kg £1738 (276) D and J Lewis, Lisburn Limousin 750kg £2047 (273) M Farr, Lisburn Charolais 730kg £1978 (271) J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 720kg £1951 (271) J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 760kg £2052 (270) C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 840kg £2268 (270) D and J Lewis, Lisburn Charolais 590kg £1863 (270) D and J Lewis, Limousin 680kg £1836 (270) M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 700kg £1883 (269) M Farr, Limousin 740kg £1983 (268) and G McMullan, Limousin 720kg £1922 (267).
Beef heifers
A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 640kg £1740 (272) J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 600kg £1620 (270) J and B McPeake, Limousin 710kg £1909 (269) J Lynn, Cookstown Charolais 660kg £1775 (269) D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 660kg £1762 (267) G McMullan, Charolais 790kg £2093 (265) G McMullan, Charolais 650kg £1716 (264) G McMullan, Charolais 710kg £1846 (260) J and B McPeake, Limousin 670kg £1742 (260) A Ross, Limousin 5710kg £1464 (257) A Ross, Limousin 550kg £1408 (256) G McMullan, Charolais 760kg £1945 (256) J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 680kg £1740 (256) A Ross, Limousin 560kg £1416 (253) A Ross, Limousin £1467 (253) and Linton Brothers, Limousin 590kg £1486 (252).
Beef cows
R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 610kg £1433 (235), 610kg £1427 (234), R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 750kg £1725 (230), R Shaw Limousin 550kg £1226 (223), C Warwick, Moorfields Blonde d’Aquitaine 730kg £1598 (219), R Robinson, Millisle Limousin 900kg £1953 (217), R Nicholson Piemontese 830kg £1792 (216), T and D Harris, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 710kg £1526 (215), R Shaw Limousin 620kg £1314 (212), J O’Kane, Cushendall Limousin 740kg £1546 (209), R McMullan, Ballygally Belgian Blue 650kg £1345 (207), R Taggart, Armoy Limousin 720kg £1468 (204), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 780kg £1575 (202), E Crawford, Stewartstown Limousin 610kg £1232 (202), S Millar, Ballymena Abe 610kg £1226 (201) and T Armstrong, Greyabbey Charolais 800kg £1600 (200).
Friesian cows
W Beattie, Glarryford 730kg £1379 (189), 710kg £1320 (186), D Winter, Randalstown 750kg £1327 (177), W Beattie 720kg £1260 (175), M McAllister, Glenavy 740kg £1287 (174), A Bell, Nutts Corner 610kg £1049 (172), H Johnston, Ahoghill 750kg £1267 (169), C Moody, Bushmills 650kg £1098 (169), W Hoey, Ballymena 610kg £1018 (167), T W Calderwood, Glarryford 790kg £1303 (165), S Wilson, Ballymena 780kg £1279 (164), W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 690kg £1124 (163), G Smith, Templepatrick 690kg £1124 (163), R J McClean, Straid 720kg £1173 (163), D Mulholland, Crumlin 770kg £1247 (162) and T W Calderwood 720kg £1159 (161).
Friesian steers
Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 670kg £1500 (224), T and D Calwell, Clough 630kg £1310 (208), G and S Carey, Dunloy 650kg £1332 (205) x2, 670kg £1353 (202), D Strahan, Broughshane 700kg £1393 (199), T and D Calwell 650kg £1287 (198) x2, 620kg £1209 (195), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 580kg £1125 (194), G and S Carey 640kg £1241 (194), 640kg £1235 (193), D Strahan 800kg £1544 (193), R and M and J Duffin 580kg £1102 (190), W G Johnston, Ligoniel 850kg £1564 (184) and R and M and J Duffin 570kg £1043 (183).
Friday 16th September 2022: Dairy cows - 59 dairy cattle met excellent demand, two calved heifers from A T McAuley, Bushmills fetched £2850 each, a batch of 10 in calf heifers sold to £2180 each.
A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein calved heifer £2850, Holstein calved heifer £2850, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian calved heifer £2820, Friesian calved heifer £2800, J McAuley, Bushmills Fleckvieh calved heifer £2700, W Black Friesian calved heifer £2580, J Sawyers, Sixmilecross Holstein in calf heifer £2180, M W Patterson, Ballynahinch Holstein calved heifer £2100, A T McAuley Holstein calved heifer £2020 and M W Patterson Holstein calved heifer £2000.
Suckler cows
A large entry of 51 lots of suckler stock sold to £2280 for a Limousin cow with bull calf.
A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin and bull calf £2280, Blonde d’Aquitaine and bull calf £2080, R J M and M E Dunlop, Gleno Belgian Blue and bull calf £2040, A Baxter Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1980, R J M and M E Dunlop Hereford and bull calf £1900, A Baxter Shorthorn and heifer calf, £1880, R J M and M E Dunlop Abe and bull calf £1880, A Baxter Charolais and heifer calf £1860, Blonde d’Aquitaine and bull calf £1800, R J M and M E Dunlop Speckled Park and bull calf £1800 and Abe and bull calf £1800, Limousin and heifer calf £1800.
Calves
140 lots in the calf ring sold to £780 for a five month old bull, heifer calves to £565 for a four month old Hereford.
Bulls
I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £780, £720, C Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue £710, I Montgomery Charolais £650, £620, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £590, £550, £530, C Warwick Belgian Blue £525, J and J Huey Belgian Blue £510, J Huey, Armoy Blonde d’Aquitaine £490, M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin £485, J and J Huey Belgian Blue £480, J Huey Charolais £480, A Boyle, Newtownards Limousin £450 and R Cupples, Broughshane Limousin £440.
Heifers
W McConnell, Ballyclare Hereford £565, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £505, W McConnell Shorthorn beef £475, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £435, M Johnston, Toomebride Abe £420, H Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue £370, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £360, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £350, T J Johnston Limousin £350, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £330, J Sawyers, Sixmilecross Abe £310, N Alexander, Gracehill Belgian Blue £290, D and N Hamill, Crumlin Abe £280, R and M Kidd, Aughafatten Limousin £275, S G Wallace, Broughshane Abe £250 and Rowreagh Farm, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £225.
Friesian Holstein
A M Crawford, Ballynure £235 x2, £210 x2, £175, £170, £155 x2, £130, W Moore Bowman, Comber £120, £110, £105, £90, A M Crawford £75 x2 and W Moore Bowman £65.
0kg to 300kg
DJ McFerran, Dunloy 3 Charolais 190kg £710 (373) DJ McFerran, 4 Charolais 210kg £780 (371) M Murray, Cushendall, Charolais 300kg £1100 (366) DJ McFerran, Charolais 270kg £940 (348) DJ McFerran, Charolais 280kg £940 (335) H Hamilton, Downpatrick Limousin 290kg £970 (334) local farmer Limousin 300kg £990 (330) DJ McFerran, Charolais 250kg £825 (330) DJ McFerran, Charolais 250kg £825 (330) M Murray, Cushendall Limousin 290kg (324) R Mullan, Limousin 260kg £840 (323) and DJ McFerran, Ballymena Limousin 250kg £800 (320).
301kg to 350kg
S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg £1110 (336) J McLaughlin, Charolais 310kg £1000 (322) local farmer Limousin 340kg £1050 (308) local farmer Charolais 310kg £950 (306), Limousin 330kg £980 (297) DJ McFerran, Charolais 310kg £900 (290) R McMullan, Limousin 340kg £980 (288) R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 340kg £970 (285) J Mclaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 340kg £930 (273) H Hamilton, Downpatrick Limousin 330kg £880 (266) I Overend, Saler 320kg £850 (265) H Hamilton, Downpatrick Limousin 310kg £810 (261) WA Hagan, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £880 (258) J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Stabiliser 320kg £790 (246) J and D Colgan, Stabiliser 330kg £800 (242) and D Gillan, Garvagh Belgian Blue 350kg £840 (240).
351kg and over
Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Parkgate Charolais 410kg £1330 (324) Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Simmental 370kg £1190 (321) Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Charolais 420kg £1350 (321) Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Charolais 390kg £1230 (315) H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 400kg £1240 (310) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 460kg £1400 (304) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 470kg £1430 (304) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 440kg £1330 (302) R Thompson, Belfast Limousin 360kg £1080 (300) Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Charolais 490kg £1470 (300) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 450kg £1350 (300) Carrigeen Fam Ltd, Charolais 440kg £1290 (293) M Murray, Cushendall Limousin 390kg £1140 (293) M McCord, Antrim Limousin 400kg £1150 (287) and Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 480kg £1380 (287).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
J McLaughlin, Charolais 170kg £545 (320) DJ McFerran, Ballymena Charolais 230kg £720 (313) DJ McFerran, 2 Charolais 230kg £720 (313) DJ McFerran 2 Charolais 240kg £750 (312) DJ McFerran, 3 240kg £680 (283) H Hamilton, Limousin 290kg £810 (279) E Mullan, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg £750 (250) H Hamilton, Downpatrick Limousin 290kg £690 (237) J Mclaughlin, Aughnafatten Limousin 260kg £610 (234) AM Fulton, Cullybackey Stabiliser 290kg £650 (224) J McLaughlin, Charolais 300kg £670 (223) R Matthews, Ballymoney Abe 260kg £540 (207) and R Matthews, Abe 260kg £540 (207).
301kg to 350kg
S Hall, Larne Limousin 850kg £1000 (285) JG McLaughlin, Charolais 340kg £950 (279) WA Hagan, Ballyclare 340kg £940 (276) J McLaughlin, Charolais 310kg £850 (274) R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 350kg £955 (272) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 350kg £910 (260) WA Hagan, Charolais 340kg £880 (258) P Ferguson, Cullybackey Limousin 350kg £900 (257) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 350kg £880 (251) B Steele, 2 Charolais 330kg £790 (239) J McLaughlin, Aughnafatten Charolais 320kg £740 (231) AM Fulton, Stabiliser 330kg £750 (227) H McNeill, Simmental 320kg £715 (223) S Matthews, Limousin 330kg £720 (218) and H McNeill, Simmental 340kg £690 (202).
351kg and over
S Hall, Larne Limousin 410kg £1200 (292) S Hall, Limousin 360kg £1000 (277) H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 360kg £990 (275) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 400kg £1090 (272) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 400kg £1065 (266) R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 390kg £1030 (264) H Hall, Charolais 410kg £1065 (259) M Murray, Charolais 390kg £1005 (257) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 420kg £1070 (254) AJ Wilson, Charolais 460kg £1155 (251) R Evans, Limousin 420kg £1050 (250) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £1020 (248) M Murray, Charolais 370kg £910 (246) Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 460kg £1130 (245) P Ferguson, Limousin 440Kg £1080 (245) and Carrigeen Farm Ltd, Charolais 470kg £1150 (244).
Tuesday 20th september 2022: An entry of almost 300 store cattle in Ballymena.
Heifers sold to £880 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1450 presented by J Watson, Ballyrobert.
Bullocks sold to £890 over for a Charolais 750kg at £1640 for a Charolais presented by J McMuran.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
R McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 490kg £1200 (244) S Wilson, Ballynure 480kg £1140 (237) R McMullan, Limousin 430kg £1000 (232) R McMullan, Limousin 410kg £950(213) T Carson, Dromore Stabiliser 470kg £1070 (227) R McMullan, Limousin 410kg £930 (226) R McMullan Limousin 460kg £1040 (226) R Gilmour, Ballyclare 480kg £1080 (225) R McMullan, Limousin 440kg £990 (225) N Scullion, Toomebridge Charolais 460kg £1020 (217) R Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £840 (221) T Carson, Stabiliser 480kg £1060 (220) S Wilson, Ballyclare 450kg £980 (217) S Wilson, Limousin 500kg £1085 (217) H Magill, Charolais 500kg £1080 (216) and R McMullan, Limousin 490kg £1050 (214).
500kg and over
J Watson, Ballyrobert Charolais 570kg £1450 (254) S Wilson, Ballynure 540kg £1360 (251) J Watson, Limousin 510kg £1250 (245) J Watson, Limousin 530kg £1290 (243) J Watson, Limousin 520kg £1250 (240) J Watson, Charolais 620kg £1470 (237) S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 650kg £1490 (229) S Wilson, Limousin 510kg £1165 (228) J Watson, Charolais 540kg £1230 (227) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abe 550kg £1225 (227) S Wilson, Limousin 540kg £1200 (222) J Watson, Ballyrobert Charolais 520kg £1140 (219) WR McClean, Raloo Belgian Blue 520kg £1140 (219) WR McClean Belgian Blue 520kg £1140 (219) G Coulter, Portaferry Belgian Blue 630kg £1380 (219) and WR McClean, Saler 550kg £1200 (218).
Bulls/bullocks
0kg to 500kg
G Calwell, Ballymena Limousin 490kg £1350 (275) E Jackson, Antrim Limousin 420kg £1120 (266) R McSorley, Ballycarry Charolais 450kg £1150 (255) R McSorley, Charolais 480kg £1225 (255) E Jackson, Antrim Limousin 420kg £1070 (254) S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 460kg £1150 (250) S Patterson, Limousin 480kg £1165 (242) J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 480kg £1160 (241) D McCourt, Limousin 460kg £1100 (239) E Jamison, Antrim Limousin 460kg £1090 (237) E Jamison, Antrim Limousin 420kg £990 (235) WA Hagan, Ballyclare Abe 500kg £1170 (234) WA Hagan, Ballyclare Abe 500kg £1170 (234) H McCullough, Randalstown Abe 500kg £1160 (232) T Carson, Dromore Stabiliser 500kg £1600 (232) and E Jamison, Antrim Abe 450kg £1040 (231).
500kg and over
S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 520kg £1400 (269) K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 530kg £1420 (267) S Patterson, Limousin 520kg £1350 (259) D McCourt, Charolais 540kg £1380 (255) S Patterson, Limousin 540kg £1380 (255) P Rowan, Aughafatten Simmental 560kg £1420 (253) D McCourt, Charolais 540kg £1360 (251) J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 600kg £1500 (250) K Woodside, Limousin 600kg £1500 (250) K Woodside, Limousin 540kg £1340 (248) K Woodside, Limousin 590kg £1450 (245) M McCoy, Toomebridge Charolais 570kg £1380 (242) R McSorley, Ballycarry Limousin 540kg £1300 (240) J McMurran, Charolais 590kg £1420 (240) J McMurran, Charolais 650kg £1550 (238) and D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 550kg £1310 (238).
Wednesday 21st September 2022: An entry of 3259 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.
Fat lambs sold to 502p for a pen of 14 Beltex 21.5kg at £108 presented by Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady and to a top per head of £123 for 16 Texels 29.5kg from C Jamison, Larne.
Fat ewes sold to £167.
Fat lambs, 2604
Top per kg
Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 14 Beltex 21.5kg £108 (502) Glenkeen Livestock, 14 Beltex 21.5kg £106 (495) R McCoy, Nutts Corner 35 Charollais 17.5kg £86 (491) Glenkeen Livestock, 4 Texel 22.5kg £110 (488) B Stirling, Ballymena 13 Texel 19.5kg £92.50 (474) A and W Magill, Raloo Texel 20kg £94 (470) J McAlister, Ballynure 9 Jac 21kg £98 (466) A Ford, Ballymena 4 Texel 20kg £93 (165) W Wright, Antrim 13 Texel 24kg £111 (464) J McCafferty, Larne 20 Texel 23kg £106.50 (463) G Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 23kg £106 (463) RJ McKay, Carnlough 45 Suffolk 23kg £106.50 (463) W McKendry, Cullbackey 19.5kg £90 (461) L Turtle, Broughshane 24 Texel 22kg £101.50 (461) H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Charollais 23kg £106 (160) and C McAlister, Broughshane 12 Texel 23kg £106 (460).
Top per head
C Jamison, Larne 16 Texel 29.5kg £123, M Moffett, Broughshane 22 Texel 29.5kg 122.50, R Hoy, Holestone 1 Texel 30kg 122, R McCoy, Nutts Corner 2 Charollais 28.5kg £122, W Young, Desertmartin 1 Suffolk 30kg £122, C Jamison, Larne 6 Texel 28.5kg £120, S Wilson, Ballymena 3 Blu 30kg £117, R Boyle, Larne 5 Texel 28kg £116.50, H M Dobbin, Aughafatten 7 Texel 27.5 £115, N McBurney, Moorfields 54 Charollais 25.5kg £111.50, W Wright, Antrim 13 Texel 24kg £111.50, H Donnelly, Rathkenny 15 Suffolk 26.5kg £111.50, L Anderson, Kilwaughter 20 Texel 26kg £111, J Liddie, Ballymena 3 Suffolk 27.5kg £111 and J Bonnar, Broughshane 27 Texel 26kg £111.
Fat ewes (655)
First quality
Suffolk - £120-£166
Texel - £120-£167
Crossbred - £100-£138
Blackface - £65-£88