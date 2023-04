Calved heifers sold to a top of £2800 for a red and white Holstein from a Aghalee farmer.

The same owner received £2600 and £2000 for calved heifers.

A Crossmaglen farmer received £2550 for a calved heifer and a Whitecross farmer sold calved heifers at £2520, £2480, £2420 and £2320.

Livestock Markets

A Banbridge farmer sold calved heifers at £2450, £2220 and a Loughgall producer received £2320, £2280 and £2220 for calved heifers. A Banbridge producer sold calved heifers at £2280 and two at £2020. A Rathfriland producer received £2440 and £2120 for calved heifers.

A large entry of maiden heifers sold to a top of £1020 with others at £990, £880 and £870.

Younger heifers sold from £650 to £800 each.

Cull cows

150 cull cows maintained a very firm trade.

Cow/heifers to £265 for 588k at £1555 from an Armagh farmer followed by £254 for 730k at £1855 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Heavy cows to £239 for 720k at £1725 from a Middletown producer.

Main demand for fleshed cows from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cows sold to £189 for 700k at £1325 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £175 to £187.

Second quality from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £110 to £130.

Armagh farmer 588k £1555 £265.00; Annaghmore farmer 730k £1855 £254.00; Armagh farmer 760k £1885 £248.00; Middletown farmer 722k £1725 £239.00; Kilcoo farmer 612k £1425 £233.00; Poyntzpass farmer 550k £1275 £232.00; Middletown farmer 754k £1705 £226.00; Armagh farmer 846k £1885 £223.00; Glenanne farmer 758k £1685 £222.00; Glenanne farmer 756k £1635 £216.00; Portadown farmer 850k £1835 £216.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 854k £1835 £215.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 702k £1325 £189.00; Dungannon farmer 798k £1495 £187.00; Dungannon farmer 788k £1475 £187.00; Killylea farmer 758k £1415 £187.00; Annalong farmer 604k £1115 £185.00; Camlough farmer 628k £1145 £182.00; Loughgilly farmer 624k £1135 £182.00; Stewartstown farmer 724k £1315 £182.00; Dungannon farmer 730k £1295 £177.00 and Dungannon farmer 724k £1275 £176.

Calves

130 calves. Bull calves sold to £560 for a three week old Limousin.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £20 to £420 for a Charolais.

Good quality heifer calves from £260 to £380 for a Speckled Park.

Bull calves

Limousin £560; Charolais £420; Aberdeen Angus £375; Belgian Blue £360; Aberdeen Angus £360; Aberdeen Angus £360; Charolais £350; Aberdeen Angus £340 and Aberdeen Angus £330.

Heifer calves

