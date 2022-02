Calved heifers to a top of £2450 at Markethill

An Aghalee farmer sold three calved heifers at £2340, £2120 and £1960. A Keady producer received £2300 and £1820 for calved heifers. A Markethill producer sold four calved heifers at £2260, £2100, £2060 and £2040. A Rathfriland farmer sold calved heifers at £2260, £2040 and £2020. A Loughgilly producer received £2140 for calved heifer and a Loughgall farmer received £1960 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS: 130 cull cows sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality beef bred cows from £150 to £194 per 100 kilos for 840k at £1635 from a Portadown producer followed by £192 for 800k at £1545 from a Banbridge farmer. Top price of £1775 was paid for a 950k £186 from a Ballinderry producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold £130 to £144 for 850k at £1225 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £140 for 720k at £1005 from a Banbridge farmer. Second quality friesians from £100 to £120 and the poorest types from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos.