Calved third calver sells for £2810 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 62 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 4th November included a dispersal sale for Sam Smyth, Katesbridge, of 30 Holstein cows in milk and several in calf heifers which sold to a top of £2810 for a calved third calver.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same owner received £2470 twice, £2390, £2150 and £2110 for young cows.

In calf heifers sold to £2390 with others at £2150, £1990, £1960.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Younger heifers running with a bull from the same owner sold from £1090 to £1710.

Farming Life livestock markets

An entry of 12 freshly calved heifers from a Whitecross farmer sold to a top of £3260 with others at £3140, £3080 and £3050 and the average for the entire entry was £2970 each.

A Newcastle producer sold a calved third calver at £2900 and a Dungannon farmer received £2800 for a calved heifer.

Cull cows

The 120 cull cows sold in a steady demand with beef bred cows from £280 to £331 for 758k at £2510 from a Markethill farmer followed by £330 for 652k at £2150 from an Aghalee producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £274 for 606k at £1660 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £269 for 796k at £2140 from the same owner.

Another Kilkeel farmer received £267 for 652k at £1740.

Main demand for fleshed dairy bred cows from £240 to £258 per 100 kilos.

Second quality from £210 to £230 and the plainest types from £180 to £205 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 758k £2510 £331.00; Aghalee farmer 652k £2150 £330.00; Portadown farmer 730k £2300 £315.00; Stewartstown farmer 508k £1580 £311.00; Stewartstown farmer 730k £2270 £311.00; Portadown farmer 662k £2050 £310.00; Stewartstown farmer 616k £1880 £305.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 802k £2390 £298.

Dairy bred cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilkeel farmer 606k £1660 £274.00; Kilkeel farmer 796k £2140 £269.00; Kilkeel farmer 652k £1740 £267.00; Kilkeel farmer 628k £1620 £258.00; Armagh farmer 736k £1890 £257.00; Mountnorris farmer 708k £1800 £254.00; Dungannon farmer 674k £1710 £254.00; Middletown farmer 750k £1900 £253.00; Mountnorris farmer 704k £1780 £253.00; Kilkeel farmer 868k £2180 £251.00 and Mountnorris farmer 780k £1950 £250.

Calves

The 160 calves sold in a very firm demand with heifer calves under eight weeks selling to a top of £900 for a Simmental from a Dromara producer.

A Keady farmer received £840 for a Hereford and an Aghalee farmer received £810 for a Simmental.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £550 to £740 each.

Second quality heifer calves from £380 to £470 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bull calves under eight weeks old sold to a top of £1160 for a Simmental from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £1030 for a six week old Hereford.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £550 to £750 each.

Second quality from £400 to £500.

Young Friesian bulls under eight weeks sold to £430 with others at £390, £370 and £350.

Main demand from £250 to £340 each.

Heifer calves

Dromara farmer Simmental £900; Keady farmer Hereford £840; Aghalee farmer Simmental £810; Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £740; Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue £740; Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue £740; Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue £730; Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £730 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue £720.

Bull calves

Dromara farmer Simmental £1160; Dromara farmer Hereford £1030; Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £750; Dungannon farmer Belgian Blue £750; Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue £750; Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £740; Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £730; Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £710 and Newtownhamilton farmer Belgian Blue £710.