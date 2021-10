Calves selling to a top price of £1000 at Downpatrick

On the night calves sold to a top price of £1000 for a 378kg Simmental from P Grant with heifers to a top of £810 for a 294kg Saler from M Rodgers and a top per kg of 3.25 for a 224kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Leading prices as followed:

Bullocks

Vianstown farmer 378kg Simmental £1000 and 354kg Simmental £980 and 394kg Simmental £950, Aughlisnafin farmer 398kg Simmental £980 and 328kg Simmental £920 and 342kg Simmental £860 and 320kg Simmental £830, Barnamaghery farmer 332kg Limousin £960 and 340kg Charolais £930 and 348kg Charolais £900 and 314kg Limousin £880, Saintfield farmer 422kg Charolais £950 and 348kg Charolais £800 and 276kg Belgian Blue £740 and 260kg Belgian Blue £680 and 198kg Charolais £480, Ballyphilip farmer 364kg Limousin £940 and 334kg Charolais £900 and 370kg Charolais £780 and 302kg Charolais £750, Drumnaquoile farmer 362kg Belgian Blue £930 and 364kg Limousin £910 and 318kg Simmental £820 and 360kg Limousin £820 and 270kg Simmental £800 and 322kg Simmental £750 and 292kg Simmental £700 and 264kg Simmental £690, Portaferry farmer 344kg Charolais £880, Newcastle farmer 324kg Saler £860, Maghereagh farmer 314kg Charolais £850 and 292kg Charolais £800 and 310kg Charolais £790 and 282kg Charolais £780 and 278kg Charolais £750 and 248kg Charolais £670 and 212kg Aberdeen Angus £340 and 234kg Aberdeen Angus £310, Ardglass farmer 272kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £800 and 250kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £790 and 324kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £730 and 224kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £730 and 260kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £670 and 198kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £590 and Crossgar farmer 218kg Hereford £410 and Lisboy farmer 194kg Irish Moilie £290.

Heifers

Newcastle farmer 294kg Saler £810 and 220kg Saler £720 and 264kg Saler £700 and 232kg Saler £610, Portaferry farmer 294kg Limousin £800, Maghereagh farmer 388kg Charolais £790, Ardglass farmer 276kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £780, Ballyphilip farmer 342kg Charolais £780 7 326kg Charolais £670, Vianstown farmer 284kg Simmental £750, Drumnaquoile farmer 346kg Belgian Blue £740 and 292kg Simmental £680 and 290kg Simmental £650 and Crossgar farmer 372kg Hereford £670 and 326kg Hereford £490 and 202kg Hereford £400.

Bulls

Newcastle farmer 274kg Saler £690 and 252kg Saler £660 and Lisboy farmer 298kg Irish Moilie £580 and 244kg Irish Moilie £500.

At the sheep sale on Saturday 16th October there was steady trade of good quality lambs, fat lambs sold to £113.50, fat ewes to £145.00 and light weight lambs to £5.20ppk.

Fat lambs

Portaferry farmer 27kg £113.50 and 19kg £97.50 and 19kg £95.00 and 13kg £59.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 26kg £113.50, Clara farmer 25kg £112.50, Crossgar farmer 28kg £112.00 and 22kg £106.00, Crossgar farmer 29kg £111.50, Buckshead farmer 24kg £108.50 twice and 21kg £101.50 and 20kg £98.50 and 17kg £85.00, Killinchy farmer 24kg £107.50, Annalong farmer 24kg £106.00, Kilcoo farmer 25kg £105.00, Clonvaraghan farmer 22kg £104.00 and 18kg £88.00, Strangford farmer 23kg £104.00, Carrowbane farmer 21kg £103.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg £102.00 and 19kg £98.00 and 16kg £72.00 and 18kg £50.00, Saintfield farmer 20kg £99.00, Ballyward farmer 19kg £96.00, Glebe farmer 15kg £78.00 and 14kg £75.00 and Ardglass farmer 16kg £77.00 and 15kg £76.00.

Fat ewes