Calves selling to £1160 per head at Downpatrick

On the night calves sold to a top price of £3.21p per kg for a Charolais bullock at 280kg with other calves to a top price per head of £1160.00 for Simmental bullock at 478kg.

Leading prices as follows:

Bullocks

Ballyclander farmer 478kg Simmental £1160 (2.42ppk) and 370kg Simmental £1000 (2.70ppk) and 356kg Simmental £970 (2.72ppk) and 464kg Simmental £950 (2.04ppk) and 322kg Simmental £890 (2.76ppk) and 418kg £880 (2.10ppk), Downpatrick farmer 480kg Limousin £1120 (2.33ppk) and 382kg Limousin £980 (2.56ppk) and 418kg Limousin £940 (2.24ppk) and 312kg Aberdeen Angus £760 (2.43ppk) and 330kg Aberdeen Angus £700 (2.12ppk), Barnamaghery farmer 408kg Limousin £1100 (2.69ppk) and 382kg Limousin £1010 (2.64ppk) and 372kg Limousin £980 (2.63ppk) and 344kg Limousin £940 (2.73ppk), Ballyhossett farmer 369kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1050 (2.72ppk), Ballylucas farmer 408kg Limousin £1050 (2.57ppk) and 344kg Limousin £990 (2.87ppk) and 398kg Limousin £960 (2.41ppk), 306kg Limousin £850 (2.77ppk) and 294kg Limousin £840 (2.85ppk) and 286kg Limousin £820 (2.86ppk) and 324kg Limousin £800 (2.46ppk) and 288kg Limousin £790 (2.74ppk) and 346kg Friesian £680 (1.96ppk), Tievenadarragh farmer 280kg Charolais £900 (3.21ppk) and 294kg Limousin £840 (2.85ppk) and 246kg Limousin £670 (2.72ppk) and 282kg Aberdeen Angus £630 (2.23ppk), Crossgar farmer 396kg Simmental £880 (2.22ppk) and 280kg Simmental £840 (3.00ppk) and 326kg Simmental £830 (2.54ppk) and 350kg Simmental £820 (2.34ppk) and 334kg Simmental £710 (2.12ppk) and 284kg Simmental £640 (2.25ppk) and 304kg Simmental £600 (1.97ppk) and 278kg Simmental £400 (1.43ppk) and Comber farmer 372kg Belgian Blue £860 (2.31ppk) and 344kg Simmental £860 (2.50ppk) and 312kg Limousin £840 (2.69ppk).

Heifers

Saintfield farmer 352kg Limousin £810 (2.30ppk) and 314kg Limousin £740 (2.35ppk), Ballyclander farmer 362kg Simmental £800 (2.21ppk) and 320kg Simmental £800 (2.50ppk) and 384kg Simmental £770 (2.00ppk) and 306kg Simmental £650 (2.12ppk) and 320kg Simmental £650 (2.03ppk) and 300kg Simmental £640 (2.13ppk), Downpatrick farmer 336kg Limousin £740 (2.20ppk) and 344kg Limousin £680 (1.97ppk), Ballylucas farmer 352kg Limousin £740 (2.10ppk) and 354kg Limousin £740 (2.09ppk) and 286kg Limousin £650 (2.27ppk), Crossgar farmer 310kg Simmental £670 (2.16ppk), Comber farmer 292kg Limousin £650 (2.22ppk) and 262kg Simmental £600 (2.29ppk), Tievenadarragh farmer 254kg Charolais £650 (2.55ppk), Bright farmer 314kg Limousin £620 (1.97ppk) and Ballyhornan farmer 308kg Simmental £550 (1.78ppk) and 306kg Simmental £550 (1.79ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, 25th September there was steady trade of good quality lambs, fat lambs sold to £109.00, fat ewes to £146.00 and light weight lambs to £5.40ppk.

Fat lambs

Downpatrick farmer 22kg £109.00 and 24kg £109.00, Ballyclander farmer 26kg £109.00 and 23kg £107.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg £108.00, Crossgar farmer 30kg £108.00, Erenagh farmer 24kg £107.50, Ballygowan farmer 25kg £107.00, Lissoid farmer 24kg £107.00, Ballyalton farmer 26kg £107.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg £106.00, Ballycruttle farmer 24kg £106.00, Ballydonety farmer 24kg £106.00 and 22kg £98.00, Blackstaff farmer 25kg £105.00, Dromara farmer 24kg £104.50, Strangford farmer 24kg £104.00, Portaferry farmer 22kg £104.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg £103.50, Annacloy farmer 23kg £102.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg £98.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg £92.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 18kg £88.00 and Crossgar farmer 15kg £81.

Fat ewes

Kilcoo farmer £146.00 and £122.00, Strangford farmer £144.00 and £115.00, Dromara farmer £140.00 and £95.00, Crossgar farmer £126.00, Ballylucas farmer £115.00, Ballygowan farmer £110.00, Ballycruttle farmer £107.00, Strangford farmer £92.00 and Dromara farmer £171.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 27th September 2021, there was a good entry of quality cattle.

Bullocks peaked at £1370 for a 656kg Aberdeen Angus from K Baxter, with heifers at £1180 for a 624kg Limousin from S Davey.

Light weight stores sold to £2.29ppk and fat cows to £1850 for an 860kg Charolais.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer £656 Aberdeen Angus £1370.00 (2.08ppk), Ballybrannagh farmer 660kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1365 (2.06ppk) and 650kg Limousin £1300 (2.00ppk) and 600kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1200 (2.00ppk) and 560kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1180 (2.10ppk), Downpatrick farmer 520kg Limousin £1010 (1.94ppk) and 550kg Aberdeen Angus £975 (1.78ppk), Downpatrick farmer 478kg Limousin £1005 (2.10ppk) and 514kg Hereford £960 (1.88ppk), Tyrella farmer 466kg Hereford £950 (2.04ppk) and 488kg Montbeliarde £920 (1.89ppk) and 426kg Fleckvieh £800 (1.89ppk) and Drumnakelly farmer 390kg Limousin £815 (2.09ppk).

Heifers

Annacloy farmer 624kg Limousin £1180 (1.90ppk) and 600kg Limousin £1080 (1.80ppk) and 570kg Limousin £1050 (1.83ppk), Leitrim farmer 590kg Hereford £1100 (1.87ppk) and 576kg Hereford £1080 (1.88ppk) and 550kg Hereford £1060 (1.94ppk) and 512kg Hereford £960 (1.88ppk), Farranfad farmer 568kg Charolais £1080 (1.92ppk) and 508kg Charolais £1060 (2.09ppk) and 580kg Charolais £1060 (1.83ppk) and 548kg Charolais £1040 (1.90ppk), Drumnakelly farmer 512kg Limousin £1060 (2.07ppk), Ballygallum farmer 468kg Charolais £1030 (2.20ppk) and 402kg Charolais £805 (2.00ppk) and 380kg Charolais £755 (1.99ppk) and 380kg Charolais £740 (1.95ppk) and Killyleagh farmer 460kg Limousin £1000 (2.17ppk) and 450kg Limousin £995 (2.20ppk) and 476kg Charolais £990 (2.08ppk) and 450kg Limousin £930 (2.07ppk) and 410kg Limousin £930 (2.27ppk) and 440kg Charolais £930 (2.11ppk) and 438kg Limousin £930 (2.12ppk) and 412kg Charolais £900 (2.18ppk) and 436kg Limousin £890 (2.04ppk) and 402kg Limousin £860 (2.14ppk) and 390kg Limousin £840 (2.15ppk).

Fat cows