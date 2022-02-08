Calves worth £8,000 believed to be stolen from field

Inspector Gibson commented: “Shortly after 11am yesterday (Monday), police received a report that 10 calves had been stolen from a field. “It is believed that the calves, which are worth around £8,000, went missing sometime between Saturday (5 February) and Monday (7 February). “We would appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident, or who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 578 of 07/02/22.” A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org