Camida the latest organisation to become a patron of Agri Aware

Camida, a leading Irish company specialising in the sourcing, supply and distribution of high-quality raw materials, ingredients and chemicals for a range of industries has become the latest new patron of Agri Aware.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camida is focused on delivering tailored solutions and technical expertise. With a deep understanding of the unique needs of modern farming, Camida sources high-grade feed additives, nutritional ingredients, and crop protection chemicals from a global network of trusted suppliers to meet the evolving demands of the agricultural sector.

Camida joins over 50 patrons of Agri Aware, strengthening the agri-food educational body’s mission to enhance agricultural literacy among the general public. The company brings valuable expertise in informing consumers about the journey of raw materials from farm-to-fork, fostering greater transparency and trust in the agri-food sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about becoming a patron of Agri Aware, Donal O’Neill, sales manager of Camida’s Food and Feed Ingredients Division, said: “We are delighted to become a patron of Agri Aware and to support its important work in promoting understanding and appreciation of Irish agriculture.

Camida marketing manager Clodagh Phelan, Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran, and Donal O’Neill, sales manager of Camida’s Food and Feed Ingredients Division

“At Camida, we see this as an opportunity to learn from industry peers, stay close to the latest developments in the sector and contribute to building greater awareness of the science and innovation that underpin modern farming.

“We look forward to working with Agri Aware and fellow patrons to help strengthen connections across the agri-food community.”

Also commenting on Camida becoming a patron was Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “It’s with great pleasure that we welcome Camida as a new patron of Agri Aware. As a trusted supplier of high-quality ingredients, raw materials and chemicals to the agricultural and food production sectors, Camida plays a key role in supporting the sustainability and efficiency of the agri-food supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The company’s deep expertise in sourcing and supply helps ensure that farms and agri-businesses have reliable access to the essential inputs they need to thrive.

“We look forward to working with the Camida team to highlight their contributions to Irish agriculture and to promote greater consumer understanding of the science and innovation behind modern food production.”