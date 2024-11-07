DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said the campaign against the government’s ‘family farm tax’ will continue and the voice of farmers across the UK will be heard at Westminster.

Mr Robinson was speaking after responding to the Budget debate in Parliament this week.

The DUP leader commented: “There have been decisions taken by the new government which will not be quickly forgotten by people across the United Kingdom.

“Alongside the decision to remove the Winter Fuel Payment stands the decision around restricting Agricultural Property Relief. Neither of these are decisions that will make a meaningful impact on the nation’s finances but they are hugely detrimental to many people.”

He continued: “It is perverse to claim a desire to protect family farms through a decision which makes it more difficult for that farm to pass on to the next generation of the family.

“We will continue to play our part in amplifying the voices of all those who have expressed their concern and of the UK farming unions to ensure the voice of farmers is heard in Parliament. It will be important to ensure the wider public who are not directly involved in farming know the importance of this issue. Food security should be a priority for our government, particularly after the experiences of recent years.

“The government should know the importance of primary agricultural production to the nation. There is a real opportunity for farmers and the wider agri-food sector to reinforce that now with the wider public across the UK.”