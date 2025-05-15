Campaign launched for creation of a Harry Ferguson Museum in Northern Ireland

As the 156th Balmoral Show takes place, farming is in the spotlight in Northern Ireland once again.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A campaign has been launched by Stevan Patterson for a Harry Ferguson Museum. He has setup a petition which he welcomes everyone to sign.

He said: “This year in particular is a very important year in the history of world farming as it marks the centenary of the invention of the modern tractor by Harry Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On 12th February, 1925 at Belfast, Northern Ireland, Harry Ferguson filed patent tiled “Apparatus for Coupling Agricultural Implements to Tractors and Automatically Regulating the Depth of Work”.

A campaign has been launched by Stevan Patterson for a Harry Ferguson Museum. He has setup a petition which he welcomes everyone to sign

“This document now known as the Ferguson Master Patent is the invention of the modern tractor on paper and points to the brilliance of the man who without doubt was a genius.

“The idea of a tractor and quickly interchangeable implements acting as a single unit may seem common sense now, but Harry Ferguson was the first person in history to have that vision.

“Thanks to his 1925 Ferguson Master Patent, Northern Ireland can say it is the country that gifted the modern tractor to the world, giving farmers the tools today to produce the food we need to live and prosper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevan continues: “I recently had my 1944 Ford-Ferguson out working on potatoes, and for a tractor at 81 years old it’s amazing what this little grey Ford-Ferguson can still do. In fact this tractor could still be doing a day’s work long after I’m gone.

A campaign has been launched by Stevan Patterson for a Harry Ferguson Museum. He has setup a petition which he welcomes everyone to sign

“The Ford-Ferguson finally put the ideas of Harry Ferguson’s Master Patent into mass production and at a price even the poorest farmer could afford.

“Introduced in 1939 as a result of the Gentleman’s Agreement between Henry Ford and Harry Ferguson it was a ground-breaking tractor.

“Basically every tractor today is based on technology pioneered by Harry Ferguson and his engineers from Northern Ireland in the mechanised farming solution that is the Ferguson System.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I was driving down the road on the tractor and listing to the singing of the little side valve Ford petrol engine, that had its HP deliberately set by Harry Ferguson to 16.90HP who had full control in the design, development and sales of the tractor, a wave of emotion, euphoria and pride came over me.”

A campaign has been launched by Stevan Patterson for a Harry Ferguson Museum

He added: “Looking at the patchwork of green fields, ploughed brown fields and the crops of yellow oilseed rape down the Derg Valley in the distance, a stunning part of Northern Ireland, I had this thought. None of what I see would be possible without Harry Ferguson.

“Our country as a full and equal part of our great United Kingdom has achieved something so magnificent from Harry Ferguson’s vision a century ago.

“A vision perfected in this little grey tractor in a farming solution that any county would be so proud to say its peoples developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A vision that has touched everyone’s lives for the better reducing hunger and poverty.”

He concluded: “As war in Europe was ending 80 years ago, the Ford-Ferguson was particularly popular in Northern Ireland as farmers here knew the value of the Ferguson System with over 3,000 Ford-Ferguson tractors in operation here.

“Harry Ferguson would return to Northern Ireland after spending the war from 1940 in the USA, his goal was tractor production in Northern Ireland.

“It came so so close but in the end production would be in Coventry England by the Standard Motor Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ferguson TE-20 based closely on the Ford-Ferguson commenced production in 1946 and would be another very successful tractor achieving over half a million sales..

“That is why I have been campaigning for a Harry Ferguson Museum to honour him and all the great innovators and achievers Northern Ireland has produced over the years.

“To help publicise the campaign in this centenary year I have just launched a petition calling on the Minister for Communities to found and fund such a museum.

“The link to the petition is: https://chng.it/jtxyrGXbt4.”