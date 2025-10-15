Campaign to celebrate the contribution of older farming people

A major initiative to celebrate the huge contribution of older people to Scottish agriculture is being launched by RSABI this week.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the Ploughing On campaign is to raise awareness of the remarkable service and dedication of senior people in farming and crofting, and to remind older people in agricultural communities just how valued they are.

The campaign, which is being backed by organisations throughout Scottish agriculture, has been developed at a time when many older farmers are reporting feeling particularly anxious about the future, including concerns about the impact of proposed inheritance tax changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running throughout the winter months, the aim is to highlight the experience and commitment shown by the men and women who have dedicated their lives to agriculture, sharing memories of the highs and lows of farming across many decades.

Perthshire senior farmers Douglas Johnston, left and Douglas Sinclair, right, who collectively have 172 years between them, help to launch the campaign this week, with Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive

“Agriculture can be a lonely business at any age, but those in their more senior years can be particularly vulnerable to the impact of isolation especially during the winter months,” said Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI.

“Inheritance tax changes, expected in April 2026, are putting unexpected additional pressure on farming families and very sadly some older farmers are describing feeling they are a liability or a burden on their farming business and family.

“So over the coming months, we’ll be celebrating the more senior people in our community and all they have contributed over the years. We’ll be sharing memories and encouraging friendships to rekindle and new friendships to be forged among our senior farming folk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSABI will also be encouraging people more than ever to take time to look out for older individuals in their communities.

Perthshire senior farmers Douglas Johnston, left, and Douglas Sinclair, right, who collectively have 172 years between them, help to launch the Plough On campaign this week

“This is particularly important over the winter months when worries about heating bills increase as the temperatures fall and the days can feel very long and dark for someone living on their own.

“A visit, a phone call, an offer of help or even just a smile can really lift the spirits of someone who is struggling and make a bigger difference than you can imagine,” said Carol.

In the coming weeks the initiative will see a call for volunteers to work with RSABI throughout Scotland to arrange festive lunches for senior people, with a view to developing a network of Plough On groups across the country in the longer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSABI will also be releasing a series of videos highlighting the contributions made by farming folk who have dedicated their lives to working on the land and are sharing their love of farming to inspire and encourage younger people.

There will also be an opportunity to nominate senior people to receive an official certificate from RSABI to recognise and acknowledge those who have given exceptional contributions through long service in farming and crofting.

Information about all these initiatives will be available on the RSABI website www.rsabi.org.uk and the charity’s social media feeds.

RSABI’s free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk. The charity also offers emotional support calls to people who might be feeling low or lonely and these can be arranged by contacting our Helpline.

For further information about the Ploughing On Campaign or to volunteer to set up a festive lunch in your area, please email [email protected]