Can you offer a home to lovely Pippa or Buster?

Pippa is a three-year-old Collie/Jack Russell Terrier cross.

Pippa is little and lovely and wins over everyone she meets.

She really enjoys playing with toys, especially a ball, which she sometimes brings over to play fetch too.

Pippa

Pippa does love heading outside for walks and enjoys investigating all of the good smells.

Pippa is also a big foodie who will never pass up getting some tasty treats!

The ideal home for Pippa would be one with not many visitors, with a family who are willing to do multiple meets with her at the centre and who are willing to be more hands off initially to build trust.

She would benefit from an adult-only home where she is the only pet, as she much prefers the company of people over other animals.

Buster

Pippa would really blossom with experienced people who will continue her training.

She would love a home where she has access to a secure garden and some quiet walking areas, that are low dog populated.

Next up is Buster, a five-year-old Pug/Beagle cross.

Buster is a gorgeous boy, who will steal your heart.

Pippa

He is another foodie, with a particular love for peanut butter, cheese, and a crunchy carrot!

He’s a very energetic boy, who enjoys running around and playing with toys.

He does have a slightly shy side when it comes to meeting new people, so he is looking for a quiet home environment without many visitors.

He generally forms better relationships more easily with females, however, warms to most people after proper introductions.

Buster

Buster adores a comfy bed to sleep on, and is used to sleeping in a crate, so may like for his new family to continue that.