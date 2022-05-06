Can you offer a loving new home to Pippa or Charlie?

Pippa is a three-year-old Collie/Jack Russell Terrier cross.

She loves nothing more than playing with her ball and going out for walks.

Her love for food makes training sessions a little easier!

Pippa can be worried around new people, so will require a few meets before she would feel comfortable.

Pippa is looking for a quiet, adult only home, preferably with owners who have previous dog experience, as she will require ongoing training.

Pippa’s new family will have to work closely with the training team to make sure that she feels comfortable in her new environment.

Pippa can get a little worried when other dogs approach her, so she needs to be walked in quiet areas.

Next up is Charlie, a six-year-old Spaniel/Collie cross who adores a tennis ball!

He would play all day long if he could.

Charlie is also very happy to go out in the car to get out and about for an adventure, so very much enjoys his walks.

He hasn’t been around other dogs much and he will bark if they come too close. So, he will need quieter walking areas.

Charlie is searching for active owners who enjoy spending plenty of time outdoors so that they can play.

He also needs someone who can manage a strong dog, as he can be strong on the lead.

Charlie could live in a home with children if they are aged 16 years and over.

Charlie also requires a good-sized garden in his new home, which is fully secure.

