Can you offer either of these ‘pawsome’ boys a new home?

Buster and Casper are both available for adoption from Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

Little Buster is a five-year-old Pug/Beagle cross.

Buster loves his food and has been really enjoying enrichment feeding since he has arrived at the centre.

As a treat he loves peanut butter, cheese, and a crunchy carrot.

Buster enjoys running around and playing with all his toys.

He can be shy around new people, so he is looking for a quiet home environment with not many visitors.

He seems to have formed better relationships with his female carers at the centre.

Buster will require a few meets at Ballymena Rehoming Centre to get him comfortable with his potential adopters.

He could live in a home with children aged 16 and over.

Buster loves a cosy bed and is used to sleeping in a crate. He is also house trained.

Casper, meanwhile, is a nine-year-old Collie/Terrier cross.

Casper is a great doggy companion - he is a shy but very sweet natured and clever boy, looking for a quiet home.

He is house trained and loves a snuggle once he gets to know you.

His favourite toy to play with is a ball.

Casper does not like it when people leave the house, and is currently on a training plan to manage this, so adopters will have to continue with this management.

Casper is worried by busy environments and needs a quiet, adult only home, with no visiting children and few visiting adults.

He does find walks stressful so needs a home with a decent sized secure garden, where he has plenty of space to run and play and where he will not have to be taken out for walks.

Casper prefers to know you are close by and likes to sleep in the bedroom with you at night.

He needs to be the only dog in the home and requires a forever home where he is rarely going to be left alone.

Casper’s foster carers say he is a fantastic dog that has so much love to give.