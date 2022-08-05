Can you offer Toby the Labradoodle or Spaniel cross Hollie a loving new home?

Toby is new to the centre. He is a one-year-old Labrador/Poodle cross.

This handsome young Labradoodle loves to play with a tennis ball.

He’s keen on tasty treats, which is very useful for his training.

He loves getting attention from his favourite humans and is an affectionate boy once he gets to know you.

The ideal owner for Toby is someone who is used to big strong dogs and can handle them on the lead.

He would need someone who is at home for most of the day to help him settle into his new home.

Adopters must be willing to do multiple meets at the centre to give Toby time to get comfortable around them.

Toby would be best suited to a quiet, adult only home with no visiting children. He would also need quiet walking areas away from traffic.

Hollie, meanwhile, is a 10-year-old Spaniel cross.

Hollie is a super sweet girl who enjoys the quiet life and home comforts.

She likes to play fetch with a tennis ball, but equally enjoys a snooze in her den which carers have made for her.

She can appear shy on first meeting but soon shows her loving nature, especially if you have a treat to tempt her.

Hollie is looking for a quiet, adult only home.

She would benefit from owners who have previous dog experience and who are willing to take on some training around handling and visitors.

Hollie would like to be the only pet in her new home and needs an enclosed garden which she can explore.

Take a look at the video of beautiful Hollie and you will see she has a constantly wagging tail!