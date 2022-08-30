Canon Hall Farm TV stars making their way to NI Valais Blacknose Club show and sale

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers Robert and David Nicholson, along with their dad Roger, are series regulars on Springtime on the Farm (and the other series which have followed), as well as the The Yorkshire Vet.

The stars of the small screen are looking forward to boarding a plane to Northern Ireland this autumn, where they will attend the Valais Blacknose event on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 October at Swatragh Livestock Mart.

With a sale line-up featuring some of the best breeding lines available in the UK, the NI club promises a Valais showcase.

Club members and committee team enjoying the last event, a workshop prep day on 5 June.

There will be something for everyone, including pedigree ewe lambs, foundation ewes, ram lambs and stock tups.

Many of the sheep being offered for sale will have featured in, what proved to be, immensely popular Valais classes at agricultural shows right across Northern Ireland this summer.

And, if the sale leaves you yearning to learn more, you can head back to Swatragh Mart on Sunday 9 October where, following on from the resounding success of the club’s first ever Demo Day last year, they will be treating you to an unparalleled day of family fun, information, and a chance to learn everything you will need to know about a Valais Blacknose.

The special guests from Cannon Hall Farm will share their own Valais story, entertaining what is expected to be a sell-out audience.

Geoffrey Gray with niece Isla Brown of Diamond Valais looking forward to the Valais Weekend in early October, with an elite sale and demo day with Cannon Hall Farm star guests.

Attendees will have the chance to ‘meet and greet’ the boys, and get their books signed!

The UK Valais Blacknose Society are also providing a step-by-step grading demonstration, giving a behind the scenes insight into what makes a Maximum Point sheep at home in Switzerland.

Young and old alike will have a chance to shop ‘til they drop, with a fantastic array of craft, homemade gifts, and art exhibitors.