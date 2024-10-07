Capecastle Lamb Leads Ballymena at 3000gns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A packed sale ring recently at the NI Texel Breeders Sale in Ballymena Livestock Mart was evidence of the demand for Texel shearling and ram lambs. The Club wish to thank John Gribben and Tulliven Growvite for his ongoing sponsorship and James Herdman for taking the time to judge the competition. The sale saw a large entry with 34 shearling rams averaging 1037gns and 96 ram lambs averaging 773gns.

Breeders saw shearling rams peak at 1650gns for Murray Annett Milestonehill exhibit, Milestonehill Grand Prix, a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Garngour Challenger sired dam. This sheep stood third place in the judging. Coming inclose behind the sale leader was Brian McAllister’s Artnagullion Guiness, a Blackadder Doddie son out of a Midlock Yohann dam changing hands for 1600gns. The second place exhibit from J Wilson & J&A Moses was next to pocket the cash at 1500gns. Blackstown Gonzo is a Midlock Firefly son out of a Knock Classic dam selling to S&B Jamieson. Also to the same buyer was Mr Herdman’s first place from Joseph Muldoon’s Carnteel pen, a Mullan Extra Special son out of a Mainview Will.I.Am ewe at 1200gns.

Saving the best to late in the sale was Ciaran McAuley’s Capecastle consignment. Buyers competed for the Rhaeadr Entrepreneur so, Capecastle Harper who was the judge’s Tulliven Growvite champion and moves home to join Judge James Herdmans Templepark Flock. Coming in behind at 1700gns for a ram lamb was the Mullan pen from the Hanthorn family. This Lylehill Gunshot son out of Kildowney Evo dam heads to join Mary Clarke’s Ballyrussell Flock. Nigel Ross Glenross pen enjoyed a steady trade with his leader coming in next to catch the buyers attention at 1600gns. He is a Forkins Gangsta son out of a Milestonehill Yankee Doodle dam and moves home to P O’Neill Plumbridge. Also popular with the buyers was Roger Strawbridge’s fourth place exhibit from the Tamnamoney pen, a Strathbogie Gypsy King son out of a Procters Cocktail ewe, he sold for 1200gns to Seamus Killen, Newry.

Other Leading Prices

Tulliven Growvite Texel Reserve Champion from Sam McNeilly Titanium Flock at Ballymena

Shearling Rams

B McAllister 1500gns

J Watson 1400gns

J Wilson & J&A Moses 1300gns

Ram Lambs

A Gault 1150gns; 1000gns

M Annett 1100gns

B Hanthorn 1100gns

JK Currie 1100gns

A Fyffe 1050gns

N&R O’Haire 1000gns; 1000gns

J Trimble 1000gns

M Patterson 1000gns

C McAuley 1000gns

D Murray 1000gns

Tulliven Growvite Championship

Shearling Ram Class

1 Joseph Muldoon Carnteel

2 J Wilson & J&A Moses Blackstown

3 Murray Annett Milestonehill

4 John Watson Duvarren

5 Fraser & Helen Tweed Ballycoose

6 Henry Gamble Springwell

Ram Lamb Class

1 Ciaran McAuley Capecastle

2 Sam McNeilly Titanium

3 Mark Patterson Alderview

4 Alastair Gault Forkins

5 Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney

6 Pearse & Brodie O'Hare Ballykeel

Tulliven Growvite Champion: Ciaran McAuley Capecastle

Tulliven Growvite Reserve: Sam McNeilly Titanium

Gortin Sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on 11th October. The final Club sale of the season will be held in Ballymena Harvest Sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on 14th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112.