Cappagh YFC presented with new soft shell coats

Craig Burrows, Cappagh YFC treasurer, receives the newly sponsored coats from the Richard and Selina Beattie and family with club committee looking on with there new coats with Gillies Island and stone tower in background

Richard, a past member of the club, has stated he enjoyed all his years as a member of the club learning new skills from stock judging, to public speaking and various lifelong skills he still uses today in all his trades.

Cappagh YFC is proud to be sponsored by Richard and Selina Beattie and wish them the very best with Glenpark Estate and Beatties livestock in the future.