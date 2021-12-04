Cappagh YFC presented with new soft shell coats
Cappagh YFC have been presented with new soft shell coats by Richard Beattie of Beatties Livestock Sales and Glenpark Estate, Co Tyrone.
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 10:00 am
Richard, a past member of the club, has stated he enjoyed all his years as a member of the club learning new skills from stock judging, to public speaking and various lifelong skills he still uses today in all his trades.
Cappagh YFC is proud to be sponsored by Richard and Selina Beattie and wish them the very best with Glenpark Estate and Beatties livestock in the future.
Cappagh YFC, club committee gathered for the launch of the new Club Coats at Glenpark Estate for a tour around this new hotel and complex.