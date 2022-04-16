CARAS annual meeting held inNorthern Ireland
The Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies recently held its National AGM and Council Meeting, which was hosted by the CARAS Northern Ireland panel this year, to mark the appointment of John Henning OBE as the National Chair for 2021-23.
CARAS, established by the four Royal agricultural societies representing England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales exists to award ‘distinctive awards of merit for individuals concerned with the development of agriculture in all its aspects’.
On Tuesday, 5th April members enjoyed a visit to Cottage Farm, the arable and poultry farm of Allan Chambers and Neill Patterson, followed by a tour of Potterswalls Jerseys by Ashley Fleming and family; both in Seaforde, Co. Down.
The evening concluded with a dinner in the Crowne Plaza, Belfast with guest speaker David Linton.
The event closed with the AGM and Council meeting on Wednesday, 6th April.