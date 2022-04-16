CARAS annual meeting held inNorthern Ireland

John Henning CARAS National Chair, Christine Kennedy Chair of NI CARAS panel, Christine Adams RUAS President and guest speaker David Linton.

CARAS, established by the four Royal agricultural societies representing England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales exists to award ‘distinctive awards of merit for individuals concerned with the development of agriculture in all its aspects’.

On Tuesday, 5th April members enjoyed a visit to Cottage Farm, the arable and poultry farm of Allan Chambers and Neill Patterson, followed by a tour of Potterswalls Jerseys by Ashley Fleming and family; both in Seaforde, Co. Down.

The evening concluded with a dinner in the Crowne Plaza, Belfast with guest speaker David Linton.

Stephen Hughson CEO Royal Welsh Show, Alan Laidlaw CEO Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland and Richard Cooksley National Secretary of CARAS.

The event closed with the AGM and Council meeting on Wednesday, 6th April.