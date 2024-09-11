Carla Lockhart MP condemns government's 'heartless cut' to Winter Fuel Payments

On Tuesday night (10 September) in Parliament, Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann, stood firmly against the government’s decision to cut universal winter fuel payments for pensioners, describing the move as “not only misguided, but downright cruel”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a powerful speech, Ms Lockhart highlighted the devastating consequences this policy will have on pensioners across the UK, particularly those in Upper Bann. Ms Lockhart also voted against such a cut.

Speaking in the debate, Carla Lockhart said: “This government claims to care, but their decision to cut winter fuel payments will force pensioners to make an impossible choice—heat their homes or put food on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many in Upper Bann, where financial hardship is already a daily reality, this decision is quite literally a matter of life and death.”

Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann. (Pic: Freelance)

Referencing figures from National Energy Action, Ms Lockhart stressed the dangers pensioners face this winter: “Close to 45 people die every day during winter in the UK because of cold homes such a decision will further imperil many more.

“It’s appalling that a Prime Minister who campaigned on ‘restoring hope’ is driving more pensioners into poverty and despair.”

Ms Lockhart also took aim at the government’s so-called solution, which forces pensioners to navigate an overly complex system to apply for additional support: “Instead of offering real help, the government is giving pensioners a 243-question Pension Credit form. How is an elderly person supposed to cope with that level of bureaucracy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a disgraceful attempt to divert attention from the fact that they are abandoning those who need support the most.

“The government has broken its promise of compassion and dignity for our elderly those who have worked a lifetime.”