Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, recently visited the Day Opportunities site at Bannvale House, Gilford, where she was warmly welcomed by a stunning field of sunflowers.

The project, is aimed at supporting the Day Care Centre by raising essential funds and provides horticultural training to service users with additional needs, helping them develop invaluable life skills.

“It was a real pleasure to walk through the sea of sunflowers,” Ms Lockhart said.

“This initiative not only brings joy to everyone who visits but also serves a greater cause by empowering individuals through hands-on training and skill-building.

Enjoying the sunflower project at Bannvale House. (Pic: freelance)

“It’s a perfect example of how community projects can make a difference.”

The sunflower field is open to the public from 9am to 4.30pm, and visitors are encouraged to stop by and experience the beauty first-hand. Bunches of sunflowers are available for just £3 each, with an honesty box on site.

Additionally, the Bannvale Bloom and Brew cart offers refreshments for those who want to enjoy a cup of tea or a treat while they visit.

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the coordinator and the entire team of gardeners who have worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. Their dedication is truly inspiring,” Ms Lockhart added.

For anyone who hasn’t visited yet, Ms Lockhart highly recommends taking the time to enjoy this wonderful project.