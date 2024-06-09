Caroline O’Neill digs in for Open Farm event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, taking place from Friday 14-Sunday 16 June, is a unique opportunity for families, individuals, farming and culinary enthusiasts to visit working farms across Northern Ireland.

Upwards of 15,000 people are expected to attend the free to attend event which is run by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and aims to educate the public about modern farming practices and the critical role agriculture plays in the local economy.

Caroline O'Neill, Tyrone businesswoman and well known by her social media handle, Diggmama, is lending her support to this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

Caroline will be sharing her culinary talents by cooking delicious recipes for her family featuring products from Moy Park and Farm Quality Assured Lamb endorsed by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC). These demonstrations will be shared across her social media platforms, offering followers a taste of the farm-to-fork experience.

Additionally, she will visit one of the participating farms, Beattie’s Glenpark Farm near Omagh to explore and highlight its preparations for the weekend. This visit aims to provide an authentic glimpse into the daily lives of Northern Ireland’s farmers and the hard work that goes into producing local food.

Caroline O'Neill has built a significant following on social media through her engaging content and dedication to promoting local businesses. Her involvement in Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is a testament to her commitment to supporting Northern Ireland’s agricultural community, driving greater awareness of the participating farms and encouraging public appreciation for the local food industry.