‘Caroline was an inspiration’ - Tribute paid to LEAF chief executive Caroline Drummond MBE

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of LEAF’s chief executive, Caroline Drummond, who passed away yesterday afternoon after a short illness.
“Caroline was an inspiration, and it is her passion, determination, foresight and energy that has transformed LEAF from its small beginnings 30 years ago to the globally recognised and respected organisation it is today.
“There really are no words to express how much Caroline will be missed within LEAF and the farming industry; but most deeply by her family, to whom we extend our greatest sympathy.”