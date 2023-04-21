Carr and Day and Martin announced as new sponsor at Balmoral Show
Carr and Day and Martin, a global leader in equine care, is a new sponsor at this year’s Balmoral Show, they are sponsoring the Working Hunter Ponies.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s business development executive, Vickie White announced the partnership, said: “Balmoral Show is delighted to welcome Carr and Day and Martin onboard as sponsors of the Working Hunter Ponies at this year’s show. We rely on our sponsors to deliver a top class event each year and are pleased Carr and Day and Martin are supporting the industry in this way.”
The 154th Balmoral Show takes place from Wednesday 10th to Saturday 13th May 2023, at The Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.
