Carrick View Robin champion and sale leader

The judge for the day was Mr Eddie Donnelly, Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Eddie farms on the North Antrim coast near Ballycastle and started keeping Salers cattle in 2005 when he purchased 12 heifers and six second calvers.

He now keeps 45 cows with 40 of them being put to the Charolais bull and the remaining five along with any heifers being put to the Salers bull for replacements.

Carrick View Robin was the champion and sale topper for Salers at Dungannon on 24 March.

Eddie selected the Salers breed as it ticked all the boxes required to have a profitable business model.

He remarked that the Salers cows are prolific and have a calf every year.

They calve easily to the Charolais and rarely need intervention or assistance.

Eddie found his overall champion in the class winner, Carrick View Robin, an October 2021 born Orient son out of Carrick View Lady Gaga from G.A. & G.T. McCall.

Carrick View Robin sold to Mr T Whiteside, Dunlade Road, Greysteel, for the top price of 3,000gns.

J.& E. A. Elliott were awarded the reserve overall championship with Drumlegagh Rogue, a September 2021 born Loyal son out of Drumlegagh Lexi.

A Kaimburn Mr Cool son from C & A Kennedy, Mileview Ranger, born in May 2021 out of Mileview Maisie took the third place prize.

Show results:

Overall Champion – Carrick View Robin, G.A. & G.T. McCall.

Reserve Overall Champion – Drumlegagh Rogue, J.& E. A. Elliott.

Bull section – bulls born on or between 16 May 2021 – 27 October 2021:

1st & Overall champion – Carrick View Robin, G.A. & G.T. McCall.

2nd & Reserve overall champion – J.& E. A. Elliott.