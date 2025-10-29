Carsons to disperse Little Whisker flocks via online sale

The popular County Tyrone duo, Andy and Janet Carson are set to disperse their noted Little Whisker flocks via an online sale to be conducted by Harrison and Hetherington auctioneers using the marteye portal.

The sale which is set to take place over the weekend November 14-16 will featureBadgerfaced Texels, Blue Texels and Dutch Spotted in lamb females, and as this is a dispersal there are many lots included that are considered to be in the top rankings within their respective breeds having proven their worth breeding top progeny for the Carsons. Bidding closes from 7pm on Sunday, November 16.

Janet and Andy formed their Little Whisker flock in 2012 with the importation of 6 Blue Texel ewes and a ram from the Netherlands. They were so impressed with them that they had no hesitation in adding more to their flock and sourced top bloodlines in both the Netherlands and Belgium.

They turned their attention to the show ring where they have enjoyed incredible success over the years, and considered this to be a great “shop window” for their flock with many stock sold on the back of the show circuit annually. This has included the Little Whisker flock having notched up export success by selling breeding stock to Spain in recent times.

The forthcoming sale billed as “Monochrome Mania” is jam packed full of the best bloodlines in the flock books, and is made up of in lamb stock ewes and the entire 2024 gimmer crop.

A full preview will follow in due course, for pre sale enquiries contact Andy & Janet 07713073339