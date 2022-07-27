Cash and jewellery reported stolen in burglary

It is believed the house was entered at around 12.10pm on Monday afternoon, with a quantity of cash and several items of jewellery reported stolen.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the burglary and captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquires, to call them in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 818 25/07/22.