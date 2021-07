Cast ewes continue to meet strong demand, prices to £144 at Massereene Mart

Lamb prices: Antrim producer 12 lambs 26kg at £105. Newtownards producer 21 lambs 25kg at £104. Dromara producer 7 lambs 30kg at £103. Nutts Corner producer 10 lambs 26.5kg at £102. Glenarm producer 13 lambs 24.5kg at £102. Crumlin producer 3 lambs 26kg at £102. Raloo producer 11 lambs 24.5kg at £101. Ballycarry producer 22 lambs 24.5kg at £101. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £101.. Crumlin producer 3 lambs 24.5kg at £101. Dromara producer 2 lambs 24kg at £100. Lurgan producer 27 lambs 24kg at £100. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 24.5kg at £100. Randalstown producer 4 lambs 24kg at £100. Aghalee producer 5 lambs 27kg at £100. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 25kg at £100. Antrim producer 6 lambs 24kg at £100. Ballycarry producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £100. Randalstown producer 7 lambs 24kg at £100. Carntall producer 10 lambs 25kg at £100. Ballymena producer 20 lambs 24.5kg at £100. Mallusk producer 16 lambs 25kg at £100. Ballinderry producer 8 lambs 24kg at £99. Dundrod producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £99. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 23.5kg at £99. Antrim producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £98.50. Ballyutoag producer 29 lambs 23.5kg at £98. Glenarm producer 30 lambs 23kg at £97. Islandmagee producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £97. Ballymena producer 33 lambs 23kg at £97. Aghalee producer 13 lambs 23kg at £96. Ballycarry producer 8 lambs 23kg at £96. Larne producer 16 lambs 23kg at £96. Ballinderry producer 9 lambs 23kg at £96. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 23kg at £96. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 22kg at £95. Ballymena producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £96.50. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £94. Aldergrove producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £94. Crumlin producer 19 lambs 22kg at £94.