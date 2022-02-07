Cast ewes sell to £153 at Massereene
A good entry of sheep sold in a steady trade at Massereene on Monday cast ewes to £153 and hoggets to £129 and 533 pence per kg,
Hoggets
Top price per head: Antrim Producer 4 Hogts 25.5Kg £129.00,Crumlin Producer 15 Hogts 25Kg £127.00,Crumlin Producer 3 Hogts 27Kg £126.50, Nutts Corner Producer 5 Hogts 26.5Kg £126.00, Crumlin Producer 5 Hogts 26Kg £125.50, Crumlin Producer 6 Hogts 21Kg £125.50, Crumlin Producer 7 Hogts 27Kg £125.00, Nutts Corner Producer 2 Hogts 25.5Kg £124.00, Nutts Corner Producer 3Hogts 24.5Lg £124.00, Crumlin Producer 45 Hogts 26.5Kg £124.00, Dundrod Producer 12 Hogts 24Kg £124.00, Crumlin Producer 29 Hogts 23.5Kg £123.50, Larne Producer 10 Hogts 25.5Kg £123.00, Broughshane Producer 23 Hogts 24.5Kg £123.00, Mallusk Producer 17 Hogts 24Kg £120.00, Ahoghill Producer 12 Hogts 24Kg £120.00, Crumlin Producer 6 Hogts 23Kg £118.00, Islandmagee Producer 12 Hogts 23.5Kg £118.00, Antrim Producer 12 Hogts 23.5Kg £118.00,
Top price per Kg: Crumlin Producer 6 Hogts 21.5Kg £114.50 533P, Crumlin Producer 29 Hogts 23.5Kg £123.50 526P, Ligoniel Producer 2 Hogts 21Kg £110 524P, Crumlin Producer 20 Hogts 20.5Kg £107.50 524P, Dundrod Producer 12 Hogts 24Kg £124 517P, Crumlin Producer 6 Hogts 23Kg £118 513P, Randalstown Producer 27 Hogts 22.5Kg £115 511P, Crumlin Producer 15 Hogts 25Kg £127, 508P, Antrim Producer 4 Hogts 25.5Kg £129 506P, Nutts Corner Producer 3 Hogts 24.5Kg £124 506P, Crumlin Producer 30 Hogts 23Kg £116 504P, Doagh Producer 5 Hogts 22.5Kg £113 502P, Antrim Producer 12 Hogts 23.5Kg £118 502P, Broughshane Producer 23 Hogts 24.5Kg £123 502P, Islandmagee Producer 12 Hogts 23.5Kg £118 502P, Ligoniel Producer 5 Hogts 21Kg £105.50 502P, Mallusk Producer 17 Hogts 24Kg £120 500P, Ahoghill Producer 12 Hogts 24Kg £120 500P, Randalstown Producer 19 Hogts 21.5Kg £107 498P.
Cast Ewes: Crumlin Producer 2 Char Ewes £153.00, Nutts Corner Producer Tex Ewes £124.00, Belfast Producer Tex Ewes £120.00, Muckamore Producer Suff Ewes £120.00, Lisburn Producer 11 Cb Ewes £116.00, Nutts Corner Producer Tex Ewes £116.00, Randalstown Producer Suff Ewes £110.00, Antrim Producer 7 Suff Ewes £100.00, Antrim Producer 11 Bf Ewes £60.00