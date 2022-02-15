Cast ewes sell to £180 at Massereene
There was a larger entry of sheep presented at Massereene on Monday with more heavy lots entered cast ewes to £180 and hoggets sold to £124.00.
Heavy Hoggets Top Price Per Head: Aghalee Prodcuer 2 Hogts 25.5Kg £124, Gracehill Producer 10 Hogts 25.5Kg £124, Hillsborough Producer 1 Hogt 27Kg £124, Crumlin Producer 15 Hogts 24.5Kg £122, Whitehead Producer 11 Hogts 24Kg £122, Ballynahinch Producer 50 Hogts 26.5Kg £121.50, Crumlin Producer 8 Hogts 26.5Kg £121.50, Muckamore Producer 1 Hogt 24Kg £121, Crumlin Producer 11 Hogts 25Kg £121, Newtownabbey Producer 2 Hogts 28Kg £121, Dundrod Producer 13 Hogts 24.5Kg £120.50, Newtownabbey Producer 14 Hogts 26Kg £120, Randalstown Producer 1 Hogt 26Kg £120, Crumlin Producer 22 Hogts 27.5Kg £120, Crumlin Producer 11 Hogts 26.5Kg £120, Carrickfergus Producer 5 Hogts 31Kg £120, Crumlin Producer 43 Hogts 25.5Kg £119, Dundrod Producer 5 Hogts 25Kg £119, Crumlin Producer 6 Hogts 26Kg £119, Ballynure Producer 19 Hogts 26Kg £119, Crumlin Producer 20 Hogts 28Kg £119, Carrickfergus Producer 22 Hogts 24Kg £118.50, Crumlin Producer 46 Hogts 24Kg £118.50, Glenarm Producer 50 Hogts 25Kg £118, Crumlin Producer 45 Hogts 27.5Kg £118, Carrickfergus Producr 9 Hogts 24.5Kg £117.50, Aghalee Producer 4 Hogts 24Kg £117, Newtownabbey Producer 3 Hogts 24.5Kg £117, Ballynure Producer 13 Hogts 24.5Kg £117, Aghalee Producer 2 Hogts 24.5Kg £116.50,
Top Prices Per Kg: Gracehill Producer 10 Hogts 23Kg £119 517P, Muckamore Producer 2 Hogts 22.5Kg £115 511P, Crumlin Producer 4 Hogts 22.5Kg £114.50 509P, Whitehead Producer 11 Hogts 24Kg £122 508P, Lurgan Producer 15 Hogts 23Kg £116.50 507P, Antrim Producer 10 Hogts 23.5Kg £119 506P, Crumlin Producer 33 Hogts 20.5Kg £103 502P, Newtownabbey Producer 4 Hogts 22Kg £110 500P, Antrim Producer 9 Hogt 23Kg £115 500P, Randalstown Producer 17 Hogts 22.5Kg £112 498P, Randalstown Producer 5 Hogts 22Kg £109 495P, Ballygally Producer 8 Hogts 23.5Kg £116 494P, Randalstown Producer 23 Hogts 23.5Kg £114 485P.
Ewes: Crumlin Producer Texel Ewes £180, Moira Producer Texel Ewes £140, Moira Producer Bleu De Maine Ewes £140, Antrim Producer Suffolk Ewes £130, Muckamore Producer Suff Ewes £125, Aghalee Producer Border Leicester Ewes £120, Aghalee Producer Suff Ewes £120, Moira Producer Bleu De Main Ewes £120, Aghalee Producer Texel Ewes £120, Crumlin Producer Suff Ewes £116, Nutts Corner Producer Tex £110, Crumlin Producer Tex Ewes £110. Aldergrove Producer Cb Ewes £100.