Cast ewes selling to £140 at Massereene Mart

Heavy lambs selling up to £112.50 for another pen of Texels 26.5kgs.

Cast ewes to £140 for Texels.

Lightweight lamb prices: Ballycarry producer 21 lambs 24kg at £111 = 462p. Lurgan producer 15 lambs 22kg at £101 = 460p. Islandmagee producer 17 lambs 21kg at £96 = 457p. Islandmagee producer 23 lambs 21.5kg at £97.50 = 453p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 22kg at £100 = 454p. Lisburn producer 10 lambs 22kg at £99 = 450p. Ballinderry producer 6 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Antrim producer 54 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Lisburn producer 11 lambs 21.5kg mat £94.50 = 440p. Larne producer 13 lambs 23kg at £101 = 439p. Moira producer 34 lambs 23.5kg at £103 = 438p. Ballymena producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £103 = 438p. Templepatrick producer 15 lambs 21.5kg at £94 = 437p. Ballycarry producer 14 lambs 23kg at £100 = 434p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 23kg at £100 = 434p. Ahoghill producer 13 lambs 23kg at £100 = 434p. Doagh producer 5 lambs 23kg at £100 = 434p. Dundrod producer 12 lambs 22kg at £95 = 432p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £93 = 432p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 20kg at £86 = 430p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £101 = 430p. Mallusk producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £101 = 430p.

Heavy lambs: Ballycarry producer 4 lambs 26.5kg at £112.50. Ballycarry producer 21 lambs 24kg at £111. Comber producer 12 lambs 26kg at £110. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 26kg at £109. Dunloy producer 22 lambs 26kg at £108. Lisburn producer 3 lambs 26kg at £107. Mallusk producer 2 lambs 30kg at £108. Killinchy producer 19 lambs 27kg at £106. Killinchy producer 30 lambs 24.5kg at £105. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 24.5kg at £105. Antrim producer 18 lambs 24.5kg at £105. Dundrod producer 21 lambs 24.5kg at £105. Newtownards producer 43 lambs 24kg at £105. Armagh producer 29 lambs 24kg at £105. Carrickfergus producer 25 lambs 27kg at £104. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 24kg at £104. Portglenone producer 12 lambs 24kg at £104.