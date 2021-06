Cast ewes selling to up to £154 at Massereene Mart

Selling up to £129 per head.

Cast ewes sold up to £154 for Texels.

Lamb prices: Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 24kg at £129. Aldergrove producer 10 lambs 25kg at £129. Toomebridge producer 3 lambs 25kg at £129. Carnlough producer 11 lambs 30kg at £128. Broughshane producer 7 lambs 25kg at £126. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 25kg at £125. Comber producer 9 lambs 25kg at £124. Glenavy producer single lamb 26kg at £122. Lurgan producer 21 lambs 25kg at £120. Glenarm producer 2 lambs 24kg at £120. Ballycarry producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £120. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 24.5kg at £120. Kells producer 7 lambs 24kg at £120. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 24.5kg at £100. Crumlin producer 35 lambs 24kg at £119.

Lightweight lambs: Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 24kg at £129. = 537p. Carnlough producer 23 lambs 22kg at £116, – 527p. Ballinderry producer 9 lambs 21kg at £110. = 524p. Dundrod producer 5 lambs 21kg at £110. = 524p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 21kg at £110. = 524p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £117.50. = 522p. Larne producer 3 lambs 22kg at £114. = 518p. Antrim producer 45 lambs 22.5kg at £116. = 515p. Carnlough producer 10 lambs 22kg at £113. = 513p. Ballyutoag producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £120.50. = 512p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £115, = 511p. Ballinderry producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £115. = 511p. Larne producer 7 lambs 20kg at £102. = 510p. Randalstown producer 8 lambs 21kg at £107. = 509p. Comber producer 10 lambs 21kg at £107. = 509p. Larne producer 3 lambs 22kg at £112. = 509p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 21kg at £107. = 509p.