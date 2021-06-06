Cast your vote #SnapSunday

The entries have now been shortlisted. The final four snaps were revealed on the UFU Facebook page last night and we are giving you the final say.

We will be asking you to pick the winner by casting your vote in the comments section (entries will be numbered and the location named). Voting will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, 6 June and any vote cast after this time will not be counted. The winner will be announced online next week and will receive a free UFU soft-shell coat.