Every two years the British Friesian Breeders Club hold their UK-wide herds competition and bull progeny competition.

The Stockdale family from Strangford were delighted when their Castledale herd was recently placed first in both competitions.

This is believed to be a first for one herd to win both awards simultaneously.

It is also the first herd to win the herds competition three times since it commenced in 2008.

Gavin Stockdale, Daniel Stockdale (holding Buckhurst Challenge Cup awarded for 1st place in the British Friesian herds competition), Gordon Stockdale with their herd in the background. (Pic: Freelance)

Both of the awards are given based on a herd inspection by a judge and up-to-date performance figures for the cows.

Despite the fact their British Friesians are pedigree, the Stockdales have always strived to manage their cows on a strict commercial system.

Cows calve for two eight-week blocks in autumn and spring and given suitable conditions cows can graze from February to December with kale and fodder beet grown to extend the end of the season.

The autumn calvers will then be housed and fed only grass silage with up to 8kgs meal fed daily through the parlour.

Castledale Grietman Ruby 19 EX93, Castledale Glenalbyn Empress 53 EX94, Castledale Baron Flora 12 EX95. Between these three cows they have given over 340 tons of milk in 39 lactations. (Pic: Freelance)

Annual meal usage is approximately one ton. Last year’s autumn calving cows achieved a conception rate of over 71% to first service on this simple system, whilst their heifers were even better at 96%.

The spring calving portion of cows will be out wintered on kale and grass silage, only coming in to calve before returning outside to graze grass. Milk fever or retained cleanings are seldom seen on this diet.

The judge was particularly impressed with the performance figures at hand.

The Stockdale’s cows are comfortably in the UK’s top five yielding herds with a 2023 average of 7784 litres at 4.46 butterfat and 3.44 protein.

Castledale Echo Diana 20 EX95. Grand Dam of Castledale Dean having completed 100 tons of milk. (Pic: Freelance)

On the day of judging the spring calvers were averaging 20 litres daily at 4.37 butterfat and 3.75 protein, receiving only grazed grass and 4kgs meal per head daily.

The 180 strong Castledale herd is classified twice annually with currently 6 EX95, 13 EX94, 45 other EX and 54VG British Friesians.

All stock on the farm is entirely home bred with a strict breeding policy in place ensuring only the best and proven cows are bred back to British Friesian.

The lesser cows and heifers get Aberdeen Angus or Hereford.

Castledale Frans Diana 33 EX95. Dam of Castledale Dean. (Pic: Freelance)

Dairy breeding is based on AI and three current home bred stock bulls.

Senior stock bull Castledale Dean EX94 has just been placed first in the British Friesian Breeders bull progeny competition.

His Dam and Grand Dam are classified EX95 and have produced over 197 tons of milk between them.

This is reflected in his milking daughters of which nine are currently EX and 15 are VG, they are proving to be very good milkers.

His stable mate Castledale Ranger EX91 is bred from Castledale Quentin Ruby 34 EX95.

She has averaged 8703 litres in her first five lactations and she is a direct descendant of the superb show winning cow Holmland Ruby42 EX99. Ranger’s sire is past stock bull Castledale Echo who was the only British Friesian bull ever to be scored 96 points.

Castledale Quentin Ruby 34 EX95. Dam of Castledale Ranger. (Pic: Freelance)

Junior herd sire Castledale Fortune is looking very promising with his first calves now on the ground showing great length and particularly nice dairy quality.

His dam Castledale Baron Flora 12 EX95 is now in her 13th lactation and has given over 120 tons of milk to date.

Another attribute of the British Friesian breed is to produce quality beef animals making them dovetail well with the Stockdales ethos for more self sustainable farming.

All calves are reared through to beef with British Friesian males capable of killing out at 350 kgs grading O+, whilst the Marks and Spencer bound Angus achieve even better.

These cattle are finished mainly at grass with home grown rolled barley and a little maize meal given the last six to eight weeks and provide a very useful extra income, particularly in years of poorer milk prices.

For more information on British Friesians, details can be found on the British Friesian Breeders Club website.