Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders ready for annual show and sale

September sees the start of another year of breeding sales and the members of Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders, who have been breeding Lanark type blackface sheep for 40 plus years, have demonstrated their continuing belief in this type of Blackface by once again presenting somewhere in the region of 1,300 quality females for their annual sale in Hilltown on Wednesday 17 September.

Over the years this sale has deservedly gained a reputation as one of the leading female blackface sales of the Lanark blackface type anywhere in Northern Ireland as well a place to buy quality Mule ewe lambs.

This reputation is reflected by the number of buyers from all parts of Northern Ireland who return year after year to the sale, happy with their previous purchases and keen to get their hands on more quality stock.

The hill areas such as the Mournes and Slieve Croob produce a reservoir of quality blackface females, which are drafted to marginal or lowland farms either as ewe lambs, shearling ewes or four or five year old ewes, where they are bred pure or crossed with various breeds, particularly the Bluefaced Leicester, to produce the much sought after Mule ewe.

A selection of Mule ewe lambs ready for the sale

Stock coming from these granite based harsh environments have proved over the years their ability to do an excellent job for the buyers irrespective of where in the country they end up.

Brexit, the Northern Ireland protocol and Bluetongue restrictions have had a significant effect on the importation of sheep into Northern Ireland and now more than ever this sale represents an excellent opportunity to purchase quality Blackface females and be able to bring them home with you on the day with all the advantages ensuing and without all the haulage and extra veterinary bills which go along with the importation of sheep.

The sale will be available to view and bid on Marteye. Open the Marteye app and the sale will be available under the heading for Hilltown Mart. Buyers please contact John at the mart on 077 0848 8722 to register.

The sale will start at 7pm sharp with mule ewe lambs followed immediately by blackface shearling ewes, blackface ewe lambs and blackface aged ewes.

The message again this year is get there early, especially if you want to get your hands on top quality females, many of which are coming straight off hill grazing in the week before the sale with all the advantages that follow on from such a system.

This is one of the top blackface female sales of the year and definitely one not to be missed if you are looking for hardy stock which will go forward and thrive irrespective of where they end up. Catalogues will be available to download from the Castlewellan Blackface Facebook page from Wednesday 10. For further information see the sale advert for contact numbers.

All stock will be in the saleyard in their pens as catalogued for roughly three hours before the sale starts to give perspective buyers a chance to view, inspect and choose their preferred purchases.