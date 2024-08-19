Castlewellan farmer putting Soil Nutrient Health Scheme results into action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Milligan, from Castlewellan (Co Down) values the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS), actioning the results he has received from the innovative soil sampling scheme.

Mr Milligan represents one of over 13,000 farms who have collectively registered under Zones 1 and 2 of SNHS. John runs a beef and sheep livestock farm and explained why he thinks participation in the scheme is of great value to him and his business.

“You need to know your soil and for that reason I’ve been an advocate of soil testing over the years. Having the soil analysis completed for me free of charge through SNHS was a ‘no-brainer’ as I’ve all the testing completed for me and the full analysis to refer to.

“The Scheme is there to be availed of and for local farmers to make use of and put into action.”

The £37 million DAERA-funded project is being delivered by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and is open to all Category 1 farm businesses in Northern Ireland, with a potential for up to 700,000 fields to be sampled by the end of the project in 2026. The aim of the four-year scheme is to improve sustainability and efficiency in the farming sector.

Registration is currently underway in Zone 3 of the scheme covering Co Londonderry and Co Tyrone (North and East) but closing soon with the imminent deadline approaching at the end of August.

Dr Rachel Cassidy, Scientific Lead at AFBI said: “The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme provides farmers with important information on soil nutrient and pH levels for each field on their farm. Farmers also receive maps showing areas at high risk of runoff and nutrient loss to watercourses and a first baseline estimate of the amount of carbon stored in their soils, hedgerows and trees.

"This information will help them more accurately match nutrient applications to crop needs, thereby increasing efficiency while also reducing the farm’s environmental footprint. I would strongly encourage all farm businesses in the Zone 3 area to apply as soon as possible and not miss out on the benefits this valuable scheme offers.”

To date 295,000 fields have been sampled and analysed across Zones 1 and 2, with farms receiving soil analysis results including pH, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and sulphur, together with crop specific lime and fertiliser recommendations. Farmers can view all their results and farm maps online through the Government Gateway portal. https://bit.ly/DAERAonline

Farmers are advised that they will be required to participate in the Scheme and complete the SNHS training provided by CAFRE if they wish to receive future funding such as the new Farm Sustainability and Farming with nature payments, which can provide a crucial income for farms.The training is available online via the CAFRE website http://www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training and will help farmers better understand their soil results and develop a nutrient management plan.