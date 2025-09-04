Cattle continue to sell sharply at Dungannon Mart with steers to £2670

All classes of stock continue to sell sharply with steers selling to £2670 for 750kg Aberdeen Angus (356.00).

While heifers topped at £2660 for a 670kg Charolais (397.00).

Fat cows cleared to £2100 for a 700kg Belgian Blue (300.00).

Dropped calves sold to £950 for an Aberdeen Angus bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £840 for Hereford.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £3150 for a Saler cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Steers

A steady trade for all classes of steers saw prices peak at £2670 750kg Aberdeen Angus (356.00) presented by J McAree, £2630 685kg Belgian Blue (384.00); S McCluskey £2620 660kg Charolais (397.00), £2490 645kg Charolais (386.00); R McAree £2560 630kg Charolais (406.00); G H Carroll £2430 595kg Charolais (408.00), £2410 620kg Stabiliser (389.00); G Blair £2430 525kg Limousin (463.00), £2310 535kg Simmental (432.00), £2010 515kg Charolais (390.00), £1870 385kg Limousin (486.00), £1870 400kg Limousin (468.00), £1870 475kg Belgian Blue (394.00), £1870 485kg Aberdeen Angus (386.00), £1860 425kg Limousin (438.00), £1800 430kg Belgian Blue (419.00); J Gormley £2290 595kg Simmental (385.00); T Hall £2080 530kg Simmental (393.00) and M Cardwell £2080 530kg Charolais (393.00).

Heifers

An excellent entry of quality heifers reached a height of £2660 for a 670kg Charolais (397.00) presented by E McCann, £2640 625kg Limousin (422.00); P Quinn £2480 590kg Limousin (420.00), £2440 635kg Limousin (385.00), £2385 575kg Limousin (415.00), £2260 555kg Charolais (407.00); M Quinn £2400 625kg Limousin (384.00), £2320 520kg Limousin (446.00), £2300 590kg Limousin (390.00); P Doyle £2330 535kg Charolais (436.00), £2320 520kg Charolais (446.00), £2240 510kg Charolais (439.00), £2180 525kg Charolais (415.00), £2150 510kg Charolais (422.00), £2150 520kg Charolais (414.00), £2100 505kg Charolais (416.00), £2100 515kg Charolais (408.00), £2060 460kg Charolais (448.00), £2050 485kg Charolais (423.00), £2000 465kg Charolais (430.00); M Mullan £2230 535kg Limousin (417.00); R Wright £2080 530kg Limousin (393.00); Riverview Farms £2060 470kg Limousin (438.00), £1840 420kg Charolais (438.00); G Mullan £2040 505kg Limousin (404.00), £2030 505kg Limousin (402.00), £2000 475kg Limousin (421.00); S Somerville £1890 470kg Limousin (402.00) and R Murphy £1830 450kg Limousin (407.00).

Fat cows sold to £2100 for a 700kg Belgian Blue (300.00) presented by J Mullan; G and A McCormack £2060 700kg Aberdeen Angus (295.00); G Hill £1910 640kg Charolais (298.00); G Ewart £1780 705kg Limousin (253.00), £1740 650kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00) and E Wallace £1530 490kg Fleckvieh (313.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to cleared to a height of £950 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by G Shepherd, £800 Aberdeen Angus bull, £770 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; A McMullan £950 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; I and S Marshall £910 Hereford bull, £690 Hereford bull; A Ferguson £880 Belgian Blue bull, £780 Belgian Blue bull; T Sterling £850 x 5 Fleckvieh bulls, £760 x 2 Fleckvieh bull; an Armagh producer £750 Par bull, £710 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Fields £750 Simmental bull, £700 Simmental bull; A Doran £680 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Moy producer £660 Aberdeen Angus bull, £510 Aberdeen Angus bull and I and S Marshall £530 Hereford bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £280 to £460.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £840 x 2 Hereford heifers presented by I and S Marshall, £700 x 2 Hereford heifers, £650 Hereford heifer; J AA Farms £800 Belgian Blue heifer, £780 Belgian Blue heifer, £740 Simmental heifer, £680 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £540 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Doran £780 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; R Brownlee £690 Simmental heifer, £670 Simmental heifer, £540 Simmental heifer; a Moy producer £620 Charolais heifer; T Sterling £570 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £520 Belgian Blue heifer and G Shepherd £560 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £3150 for a Saler cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by K Barnes and P Blevins £2800 Shorthorn beef cow with a Shorthorn beef bull calf at foot.

Dairy stock sold to £3050 for an in-calf Fleckvieh heifer presented by J Magennis, £2700 in-calf Fleckvieh heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings cleared to a height of £2120 paid for a 525kg Limousin male (404.00) presented by E Wallace, £1520 355kg Limousin (428.00); R Crawford £1960 420kg Limousin (467.00), £1600 355kg Simmental (451.00); P O’Kane £1780 355kg Limousin (501.00); E McKay £1730 420kg Limousin (412.00), £1710 425kg Limousin (402.00); S McAtasney £1710 370kg Charolais (462.00); M Armstrong £1680 335kg Limousin (502.00), £1590 370kg Charolais (430.00), £1490 320kg Charolais (466.00), £1390 330kg Aberdeen Angus (420.00), £1390 x 2 330kg Limousin (420.00), £1350 285kg Limousin (474.00), £1230 x 2 260kg Limousins (474.00); S Sinnamon £1620 365kg Simmental (445.00), £1400 295kg Simmental (475.00), £1390 300kg Simmental (464.00), £1380 265kg Simmental (521.00), £1360 295kg Simmental (461.00); N Ellison £1570 385kg Simmental (408.00), £1560 340kg Simmental (460.00); R Burns £1560 x 2 370kg Belgian Blue (422.00); P Devlin £1530 305kg Charolais (502.00), £1510 295kg Charolais (512.00), £1330 305kg Limousin (436.00); R McCann £1500 330kg Simmental (454.00); T Hall £1360 340kg Simmental (400.00) and P Collins £1290 315kg Hereford (410.00), £1210 x 2 220kg Herefords (545.00), £1000 170kg Limousin (588.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1870 450kg Simmental (416.00) presented by S Sinnamon; E Wallace £1780 310kg Limousin (574.00), £1600 325kg Limousin (493.00), £1500 325kg Limousin (462.00); P Daly £1770 425kg Simmental (417.00), £1610 385kg Simmental (418.00); R Crawford £1750 345kg Limousin (507.00), £1480 340kg Simmental (435.00); J Eakin £1430 x 5 345kg Belgian Blue (415.00); J Wilson £1390 345kg Limousin (403.00); R Cooke £1300 325kg Hereford (400.00), £1290 320kg Aberdeen Angus (403.00); l and C Allen £1300 x 2 320kg Aberdeen Angus (403.00); P Devlin £1260 285kg Hereford (442.00), £1230 255kg Charolais (482.00); P Collins £1200 245kg Hereford (490.00) and P Daly £1170 270kg Simmental (433.00).

Sheep sale report, Thursday 4th September 2025: A good entry of sheep saw lambs sell to £158 for a 27.5kg ewe lamb presented by D Wylie; R Blair £148 25kg, £135.50 26kg; W Jardin £135.50 23kg; B Murray £134 25kg; J Paisley £128 21kg; B McCarney £128 22.5kg; C and S McCann £127 22.5kg and S Montgomery £126 22.5kg.

Fat ewes cleared to £148 presented by D Wylie; G Wylie £135; A Steel £102 and S Montgomery £98.

Store lambs sold to £126 for a pen of 17kg presented by D McClements; W Fleming £125.50 19kg; M Jeffers £124 18kg; W Jardin £124 19kg; A Steel £123 18.5kg; M Jeffers £122 19kg and G Wylie £118 20kg.