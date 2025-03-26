Cattle continue to sell to record prices at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £3608
Beef cows sold to 378p for 730kg at £2759 and 750kg at £2835.
Friesian cows to 246p for 730kg at £1795.
Beef heifers to 406p for 550kg at £2395.
Beef bullocks to 427p for 690kg at £2946 and to a top per head of £3608 for 930kg.
Friesian bullocks to 316p for 580kg at £1832.
Beef cows
N Logan, Randalstown Limousin 730kg £2759 (378), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 750kg £2835 (378), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 670kg £2505 (374), Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Limousin 730kg £2686 (368), V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 730kg £2686 (368) x2, Newtown Glen Farm, Cushendall Belgian Blue 720kg £2620 (364), P McWilliams, Swatragh Limousin 680kg £2407 (354), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 790kg £2796 (354), P McWilliams, Swatragh Charolais 750kg £2640 (352), Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Limousin 730kg £2525 (346), F and R Auld Limousin 680kg £2352 (346), 730kg £2525 (346), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 670kg £2318 (346) and D Kane, Cushendall Limousin 720kg £2448 (340).
Friesian cows
J Currie, Larne 730kg £1795 (246), 660kg £1623 (246), R J Gage, Clough 620kg £1512 (244), J Currie 550kg £1331 (242), 600kg £1440 (240), W Kennedy, Ballyclare 730kg £1737 (238), R Patton, Ballycarry 710kg £1689 (238), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 500kg £1150 (230), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 750kg £1725 (230), R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry 650kg £1443 (222), G N McMullan, Carnlough 680kg £1496 (220), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 740kg £1628 (220), G N McMullan 580kg £1252 (216), R Patton 780kg £1669 (214), 800kg £1712 (214) and M Wilkin 660kg £1386 (210).
Beef heifers
R Fulton, Dungiven Limousin 590kg £2395 (406), J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 740kg £2945 (398), A Finlay, Clough Charolais 630kg £2469 (392), 650kg £2548 (392), L F Logan, Randalstown Limousin 620kg £2405 (388), F McNeilly, Glarryford Charolais 570kg £2131 (374), L F Logan, Randalstown Charolais 630kg £2318 (368), Simmental 660kg £2415 (366), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Charolais 550kg £1980 (360) x2, 590kg £2076 (352), L F Logan Belgian Blue 620kg £2170 (350) and G S Taggart, Dundrod Belgian Blue 690kg £2415 (350).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
D McCrea, Strabane British Blue 690kg £2946 (427) C Livingstone, Dungannon Charolais 800kg £3360 (420) J Scott, Limousin 720kg £2995 (416) S Kelly, Kells Limousin 700kg £2905, C Livingstone, Charolais 770kg £3195 (415) J Scott, Limousin 770 £3141 (408) Limousin 720kg £2923 (406) C Livingstone, Charolais 790kg £3207 (406) J Scott, Limousin 700kg £2835 (405) Limousin 690kg £2787 (404) S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £2828 (404) J Scott, Charolais 730kg £2949 (404) Limousin 700kg £2814 (402) A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 720kg £2887 (401) J Scott, Charolais 720kg £2880 (400) and C Livingstone, Charolais 710kg £2840 (400).
Top per head
P McNicholl, Garvagh Simmental 930kg £3608, R McWilliams, Swatragh Charolais 870kg £3384, C Livingstone, Dungannon Charolais 800kg £3360, R Fulton, Dungiven Charolais 810kg £3207, C Livingstone, Charolais 790kg £3207, Charolais 770kg £3195, I Tanner, Castlerock Charolais 960kg £3148, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 770kg £3141, C Livingstone, Charolais 790kg £3049, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 770kg £3049, S Kelly, Kells Hereford 850kg £3026, J Scott, Limousin 720kg £2995, Charolais 730kg £2949, D McCrea, British Blue 690kg £2946, A Kelly, Maghera Charolais 740kg £2930 and J Scott, Charolais 750kg £2925.
Friesian bullocks
RJ Gage, Clough 580kg £1832 (316) F and S Hill, Randalstown 620kg £1922 (310) 650kg £1950 (300) 630kg £1827 (290) and RJ Gage, Clough 540kg £1479 (274) 500kg £1110 (222).
Friday 21st March 2025: Another super entry of 420 weanlings in Ballymena sold to record levels.
Heifers sold to £2470 over for a Limousin 450kg £2920 offered by McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick.
Bullocks sold to £2080 over a Charolais 500kg £2580 presented by Peter McKeag, Millisle.
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 240kg £1150 (479) E Sherrard, Charolais 220kg £1010 (459) H Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 170kg £770 (452) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1350 (450) PL McKeag, Millisle Limousin 300kg £1340 (446) E Sherard, Charolais 240kg £1060 (441) D Spiers, Katesbridge Limousin 290kg £1270 (437) A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg £1310 (436) WD Marshall, Clough Limousin 290kg £1250 (431) J Bell, Comber Charolais 280kg £1200 (428) E Sherrard, Charolais 260kg £1100 (423) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 280kg £1180 (421) C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 290kg £1210 (417) MT Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 270kg £1120 (414) D Spiers, Limousin 290kg £1200 (413) and E Sherrard, Limousin 260kg £1060 (407).
301kg to 350kg
P L McKeag, Millisle Limousin 350kg £1870 (534) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 340kg £1660 (488) Limousin 330kg £1540 (466) C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 330kg £1540 (466) W Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 310kg £1360 (438) M McKillop, Limousin 340kg £1480 (435) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £1380 (431) H Minford, Nutt's Corner Limousin 340kg £1460 (429) P L McKeag, Limousin 350kg £1490 (425) WS Thompson, Straid Limousin 310kg £1310 (422) A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg £1310 (422) WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 310kg £1290 (416) C &R McKeown, Charolais 310kg £1260 (406) D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1280 (400) and C and R McKeown, Charolais 330kg £1320 (400) Simmental 310kg £1240 (400).
351kg and over
McCabe Brothers, Ballygally Limousin 450kg £2920 (648) Limousin 400kg £2400 (600) PL McKeag, Charolais 360kg £2000 (555) Charolais 370kg £2020 (546) Charolais 370kg £2000 (540) Charolais 440kg £2360 (536) Charolais 370kg £1840 (497) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 400kg £1980 (495) C Ferris, Charolais 410kg £2020 (492) PL McKeag, Charolais 410kg £2010 (490) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 490kg £2380 (485) Limousin 380kg £1840 (484) PL McKeag, Limousin 390kg £1880 (482) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Saler 370kg £1780 (481) and PL McKeag, Charolais 420kg £2020 (481) Charolais 380kg £1800 (473).
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
H Forsythe, Ballynure 2x Limousin 280kg £1490 (532) W Bonnes, Randalstown Limousin 230kg £1200 (521) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £1400 (518) W Bonnes, Limousin 300kg £1540 (513) S McAllister, Charolais 240kg £1220 (508) W Bonnes, Limousin 250kg £1240 (496) H Forsythe, 2x Limousin 240kg £1190 (495) J Steede, Ballymena 3x Abondance 180kg £870 (483) E Sherrard, Charolais 270kg £1280 (474) J Steede, Ballymena Abondance 210kg £980 (466) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £1120 (466) and WD Marshall, Charolais 290kg £1350 (465).
301kg to 350kg
S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £1900 (542) S McAllister, Charolais 340kg £1750 (514) WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 340kg £1670 (491) B Matthews, 2x Limousin £1600 (484) W Bonnes, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1550 (484) S G Sims, Gleno Belgian Blue 320kg £1540 (481) B Matthews, Limousin 330kg £1520 (460) D Smyth, Stranocum Limousin 330kg £1510 (457) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 340kg £1550 (455) C and R McKeown, Simmental 350kg £1570 (448) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £1460 (442) D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1360 (438) WD Marshall, Charolais 310kg £1340 (432) J Bell, Comber Charolais 330kg £1420 (430) and D McKillop, Glenarm Abondance 340kg £1460 (429).
351kg and over
S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £1880 (522) PL McKeag, Millisle Charolais 480kg £2500 (520) Charolais 500kg £2580 (516) C Ferris, Charolais 440kg £2260 (513) Charolais 370kg £1870 (505) E Donnelly, Charolais 400kg £2000 (500) PL McKeag, Charolais 500kg £2500 (500) Charolais 410kg £2020 (492) S Patterson, Limousin 360kg £1740 (483) C and R McKeown, Charolais 400kg £1920 (480) Pl McKeag, Limousin 380kg £1820 (479) C and R McKeown, Charolais 360kg £1710 (475) E Donnelly, Charolais 370kg £1740 (470) S Patterson, Charolais 390kg £1820 (466) J Farquhar, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £2050 (465) and P L McKeag, Charolais 430kg £2000 (465).
Dairy cows
D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £3000, Holstein £2880, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2720, Friesian £2580, D Wallace Holstein £2480, D McNeilly Fleckvieh £2420, B McStravick, Lugan Friesian £2000, A Ferguson, Stewartstown Holstein £2000, £192, B McStravick Holstein £1750, R McCluggage, Larne Holstein £1700, T and J Mackey, Doagh Friesian £1550, B McStravick Friesian £1450 and R McCluggage 2x Friesian £1300.
Calves
Another great entry of 300 calves in Ballymena resulted in another breathtaking trade.
Heifers sold to £820 and bulls to £980 offered by J and M Wilson, Broughshane. Holstein/Friesian bulls sold to £625 offered by A Gaston, Glarryford.
A tremendous sale average of £480
Heifers
J and M Wilson, Broughshane Abondance £820, A McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £800, S Marshall, Newtownards Belgian Blue £800, J and M Wilson Charolais £790, A McBurney 2x Belgian Blue £775, S Marshall 2x Belgian Blue £770, A Porter, Lisburn Abondance £760, A McBurney Belgian Blue £745, D and R Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abondance £680, A Porter Abondance £660, K Kirkwood, Millisle Charolais £660, R Millar, Ballymena Charolais £660, D and R Hamilton Hereford £650 and R Millar Charolais £650.
Bulls
J and M Wilson Belgian Blue £980, A Porter 3x Abondance £940, J and M Wilson 2x Charolais £920, 2x Charolais £880, A McBurney 2x Belgian Blue £860, K Kirkwood 2x Charolais £845, J and M Wilson 2x Charolais £840 and E English, Lisburn Limousin £830.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
A Gaston, Glarryford Friesian £625, A McNair, Ballyclare 2x Friesian £530, J and M Wilson Friesian £405, Friesian £400, R.J Gage, Clough 7x Friesian £400, M McAllister, Crumlin Friesian £390, A Porter Friesian £320 and A Gaston 2x Friesian £300.
Monday evening 24th March 2025: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade.
Ewes and lambs sold to £420, springers to £270 and pet lambs to £80.
Leading prices as follows:
Ewes and lambs
I Clarke, Cullybackey Texel and 2 lambs £420, D Ford, Islandmagee Suffolk and 1 lamb £420, I Clarke. Cullybackey 4 Texel and 8 lambs £410, W and P McCallion, Portglenone 2 Texel and 4 lambs £405, I Clarke 1 Texel and 2 lambs £405, J Gregg, Glarryford 1 Texel and 2 lambs £400 x2, P Gregg, Gracehill Zwartble and 2 lambs £395, I Clarke 2 Spo and 4 lambs £395, D McKeeman, Ballymoney 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs £395, 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs £370, W Carson, Cloughmills 1 Texel and 2 lambs £360, W J and A McCullough 3 mule and 6 lambs £355, N Feeney, Carnlough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £350 x2 and I Clarke Texel and 2 lambs £350.
Springing ewes
D McClintock, Broughshane 9 Cheviot £270, 7 Cheviot £255, 1 Cheviot £255, 9 Cheviot £245, 1 Cheviot £245, K Wilson, Broughshane 1 Texel £225, Blue £220, B Cannon, Antrim 10 Mule £210 and D McClintock 10 Cheviot £205.
Tuesday 25th March 2025: An entry of 250 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another super trade.
Bullocks sold to £2050 over for a Charolais 680kg at £2730 offered by Harvey Bruce, Cookstown.
Heifers sold to £2020 over for a Limousin 600kg at £2620 presented by VA Fleck, Broughshane.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
P J McCashin, Downpatrick Charolais 490kg £2240 (457), J McLenaghan, Garvagh Charolais 380kg £1690 (444), 380kg £1680 (442), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 380kg £1650 (434), J McLenaghan Charolais 500kg £2170 (434), 420kg £1820 (433), R J Sloan Limousin 480kg £2080 (433) and J McLenaghan Charolais 430kg £1860 (432), 380kg £1640 (431), 430kg £1840 (427), 490kg £2090 (426), 440kg £1870 (425), 440kg £1860 (422).
Over 501kg
H Bruce, Downpatick Charolais 570kg £2490 (436), J McLenaghan Charolais 510kg £2180 (427), A Henry, Finvoy Charolais 520kg £2160 (415), Simmental 650kg £2670 (410), Limousin 600kg £2450 (408), J McLenaghan, Garvagh Charolais 540kg £2200 (407), H Bruce, Downpatrick Charolais 610kg £2480 (406), J McLenaghan Charolais 530kg £2140 (403), P McCashin, Downpatrick Charolais 560kg £2260 (403), H Bruce Limousin 640kg £2580 (403), G Wells, Moira Charolais 510kg £2050 (402), H Bruce Charolais 680kg £2730 (401) and G Wells Charolais 550kg £2200 (400).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
R Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 460kg £1900 (413), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 390kg £1580 (405), C and R Gillan, Bushmills Limousin 480kg £1940 (404), R Graham, Ballyclare Limousin 420kg £1690 (402), D Andrew Limousin 450kg £1800 (400), R Cupples, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1450 (391), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 390kg £1520 (389), R J and G McCullough, Ballyclare Saler 490kg £1890 (385), R McMullan, Ahoghill Shorthorn beef 500kg £1920 (384) x3, J Gault, Balyclare Charolais 430kg £1650 (383) and R Sloan, Kilrea Limousin 360kg £1370 (380).
Over 501kg
V Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 600kg £2620 (436), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 530kg £2280 (430), S Richmond, Cloughmills Charolais 550kg £2340 (425), S Moore Limousin 610kg £2570 (421), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 590kg £2480 (420), V N Fleck Limousin 610kg £2560 (419), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 560kg £2350 (419), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 530kg £2200 (415), N Hamill Limousin 550kg £2280 (414), W Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 580kg £2340 (403), R J and G McCullough, Ballyclare Saler 520kg £2080 (400), V N Fleck Limousin 560kg £2240 (400), Moore, Crumlin Limousin 590kg £2360 (400) and W Knowles, Cloughmills Simmental 590kg £2360 (400).
Wednesday 26th March 2025: 1730 Sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.
Fat hoggets sold to 709p for 23 Dorset 21kg at £149 presented by Adrian Dodd, Saintfield and a top per head of £169 for 6 Texels 31kg offered by J E Adamson, Ballyclare.
Fat ewes sold to £272.
Fat hoggets (1347)
Top per kg
A Dodd, Saintfield 23 Dorset 21kg £149 (709) RT Buchanan, Doagh 18 Texel 23kg £163 (708) A Kennedy, Ballymena 11 Dorset 23kg £161 (700) E Monaghan, Moneymore 60 Texel 21.5kg £150 (697) D Gaston, Carnlough 4 Texel 21.5kg £149 (693) J Minford, Parkgate 8 Dorset 22kg £151 (686) I Lamont, Cullybackey 2 Texel 24.5kg £168 (685) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 20 Crossbred 23.5kg £161 (685) R McAuley, Ballyclare 14 Texel 23kg £157.50 (684) I Barr, Kells 7 Charollais 22.5kg £154 (684) J Kissack, 6 Texel 23kg £156.50 (680) L Campbell, Carnlough 6 Texel 24.5kg £166 (677) local farmer, 7 Charollais 21kg £142 (676) R McAuley, Ballyclare 19 Texel 20.5kg £138.50 (675) C McFetridge, Glenarm 2 Dorset 22.5kg £152 (675) J Sossick, Randalstown 2 Rouge 22.5kg £152 (675) J Gilliland, Muckamore 16 Suffolk 21.5kg £145 (674) E McCormick, Carnlough 35 Blackface 24.5kg £165 (673) J Gilliland, 16 Suffolk 24.5kg £164.50, (671) R Hodge, Larne 5 Dorset 23kg £154 (669) and E and S J Hill, 5 Texel 24.5kg £164 (669).
Top per head
JE Adamson, Ballyclare 6 Texel 31kg £169, S and E Mullan, Glarryford 4 Texel 35kg £168, I Lamont, Cullybackey 2 Texel 24.5kg £168, A Coulter, Doagh 2 Crossbred 27.5kg £167, 3 Crossbred 31kg £167, H McCambridge, Carnlough 33 Texel 26kg £166.50, SJ Blair, Greystone 2 Texel 29kg £166, J Thompson, Kells 8 Texel 30.5kg £166, L Campbell, Carnlough 6 Texel 24.5kg £166, P Goulden, Doagh 7 Texel 26.5kg £166, H McCambridge, 26 Suffolk £166, R McConaghy, 35 Suffolk 30.5kg £166, I Dodds 10 Texel 27.5kg £165.50, S Kane, Doagh 50 Suffolk 28.5kg £165.50, E and S J Hill, Randalstown 15 Che 28kg £165, E McCormick, 35 Blackface 24.5kg £165, J Craig, Larne 7 Texel 35.5kg £165, J Minford, Parkgate 4 Texel 25.5kg £165, I and C Hunter, Straid 35 Blackface 25kg £164.50, J Gilliland, 16 Suffolk 24.5kg £164.50, I and C Hunter, 3 Texel 26.5kg £164, N Frew, Broughshane 1 Blackface 31kg £164, A Houston, Lisburn 16 Texel 27kg £164 and E and S J Hill, Randalstown 5 Texel 24.5kg £164.
Fat ewes
First quality (383)
Suffolk - £150 - £250
Texel - £170 - £272
Crossbred - £120 - £172
Blackface - £88 - £110
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.