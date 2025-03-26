Cattle continue to sell to record prices at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £3608

Thursday 20th March 2025: 270 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday continued to sell at record levels.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 378p for 730kg at £2759 and 750kg at £2835.

Friesian cows to 246p for 730kg at £1795.

Beef heifers to 406p for 550kg at £2395.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef bullocks to 427p for 690kg at £2946 and to a top per head of £3608 for 930kg.

Friesian bullocks to 316p for 580kg at £1832.

Beef cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N Logan, Randalstown Limousin 730kg £2759 (378), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 750kg £2835 (378), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 670kg £2505 (374), Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Limousin 730kg £2686 (368), V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 730kg £2686 (368) x2, Newtown Glen Farm, Cushendall Belgian Blue 720kg £2620 (364), P McWilliams, Swatragh Limousin 680kg £2407 (354), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 790kg £2796 (354), P McWilliams, Swatragh Charolais 750kg £2640 (352), Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Limousin 730kg £2525 (346), F and R Auld Limousin 680kg £2352 (346), 730kg £2525 (346), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 670kg £2318 (346) and D Kane, Cushendall Limousin 720kg £2448 (340).

Friesian cows

J Currie, Larne 730kg £1795 (246), 660kg £1623 (246), R J Gage, Clough 620kg £1512 (244), J Currie 550kg £1331 (242), 600kg £1440 (240), W Kennedy, Ballyclare 730kg £1737 (238), R Patton, Ballycarry 710kg £1689 (238), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 500kg £1150 (230), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 750kg £1725 (230), R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry 650kg £1443 (222), G N McMullan, Carnlough 680kg £1496 (220), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 740kg £1628 (220), G N McMullan 580kg £1252 (216), R Patton 780kg £1669 (214), 800kg £1712 (214) and M Wilkin 660kg £1386 (210).

Beef heifers

R Fulton, Dungiven Limousin 590kg £2395 (406), J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 740kg £2945 (398), A Finlay, Clough Charolais 630kg £2469 (392), 650kg £2548 (392), L F Logan, Randalstown Limousin 620kg £2405 (388), F McNeilly, Glarryford Charolais 570kg £2131 (374), L F Logan, Randalstown Charolais 630kg £2318 (368), Simmental 660kg £2415 (366), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Charolais 550kg £1980 (360) x2, 590kg £2076 (352), L F Logan Belgian Blue 620kg £2170 (350) and G S Taggart, Dundrod Belgian Blue 690kg £2415 (350).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

D McCrea, Strabane British Blue 690kg £2946 (427) C Livingstone, Dungannon Charolais 800kg £3360 (420) J Scott, Limousin 720kg £2995 (416) S Kelly, Kells Limousin 700kg £2905, C Livingstone, Charolais 770kg £3195 (415) J Scott, Limousin 770 £3141 (408) Limousin 720kg £2923 (406) C Livingstone, Charolais 790kg £3207 (406) J Scott, Limousin 700kg £2835 (405) Limousin 690kg £2787 (404) S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £2828 (404) J Scott, Charolais 730kg £2949 (404) Limousin 700kg £2814 (402) A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 720kg £2887 (401) J Scott, Charolais 720kg £2880 (400) and C Livingstone, Charolais 710kg £2840 (400).

Top per head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P McNicholl, Garvagh Simmental 930kg £3608, R McWilliams, Swatragh Charolais 870kg £3384, C Livingstone, Dungannon Charolais 800kg £3360, R Fulton, Dungiven Charolais 810kg £3207, C Livingstone, Charolais 790kg £3207, Charolais 770kg £3195, I Tanner, Castlerock Charolais 960kg £3148, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 770kg £3141, C Livingstone, Charolais 790kg £3049, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 770kg £3049, S Kelly, Kells Hereford 850kg £3026, J Scott, Limousin 720kg £2995, Charolais 730kg £2949, D McCrea, British Blue 690kg £2946, A Kelly, Maghera Charolais 740kg £2930 and J Scott, Charolais 750kg £2925.

Friesian bullocks

RJ Gage, Clough 580kg £1832 (316) F and S Hill, Randalstown 620kg £1922 (310) 650kg £1950 (300) 630kg £1827 (290) and RJ Gage, Clough 540kg £1479 (274) 500kg £1110 (222).

Friday 21st March 2025: Another super entry of 420 weanlings in Ballymena sold to record levels.

Heifers sold to £2470 over for a Limousin 450kg £2920 offered by McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks sold to £2080 over a Charolais 500kg £2580 presented by Peter McKeag, Millisle.

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 240kg £1150 (479) E Sherrard, Charolais 220kg £1010 (459) H Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 170kg £770 (452) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1350 (450) PL McKeag, Millisle Limousin 300kg £1340 (446) E Sherard, Charolais 240kg £1060 (441) D Spiers, Katesbridge Limousin 290kg £1270 (437) A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg £1310 (436) WD Marshall, Clough Limousin 290kg £1250 (431) J Bell, Comber Charolais 280kg £1200 (428) E Sherrard, Charolais 260kg £1100 (423) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 280kg £1180 (421) C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 290kg £1210 (417) MT Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 270kg £1120 (414) D Spiers, Limousin 290kg £1200 (413) and E Sherrard, Limousin 260kg £1060 (407).

301kg to 350kg

P L McKeag, Millisle Limousin 350kg £1870 (534) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 340kg £1660 (488) Limousin 330kg £1540 (466) C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 330kg £1540 (466) W Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 310kg £1360 (438) M McKillop, Limousin 340kg £1480 (435) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £1380 (431) H Minford, Nutt's Corner Limousin 340kg £1460 (429) P L McKeag, Limousin 350kg £1490 (425) WS Thompson, Straid Limousin 310kg £1310 (422) A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg £1310 (422) WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 310kg £1290 (416) C &R McKeown, Charolais 310kg £1260 (406) D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1280 (400) and C and R McKeown, Charolais 330kg £1320 (400) Simmental 310kg £1240 (400).

351kg and over

McCabe Brothers, Ballygally Limousin 450kg £2920 (648) Limousin 400kg £2400 (600) PL McKeag, Charolais 360kg £2000 (555) Charolais 370kg £2020 (546) Charolais 370kg £2000 (540) Charolais 440kg £2360 (536) Charolais 370kg £1840 (497) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 400kg £1980 (495) C Ferris, Charolais 410kg £2020 (492) PL McKeag, Charolais 410kg £2010 (490) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 490kg £2380 (485) Limousin 380kg £1840 (484) PL McKeag, Limousin 390kg £1880 (482) N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Saler 370kg £1780 (481) and PL McKeag, Charolais 420kg £2020 (481) Charolais 380kg £1800 (473).

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H Forsythe, Ballynure 2x Limousin 280kg £1490 (532) W Bonnes, Randalstown Limousin 230kg £1200 (521) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £1400 (518) W Bonnes, Limousin 300kg £1540 (513) S McAllister, Charolais 240kg £1220 (508) W Bonnes, Limousin 250kg £1240 (496) H Forsythe, 2x Limousin 240kg £1190 (495) J Steede, Ballymena 3x Abondance 180kg £870 (483) E Sherrard, Charolais 270kg £1280 (474) J Steede, Ballymena Abondance 210kg £980 (466) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £1120 (466) and WD Marshall, Charolais 290kg £1350 (465).

301kg to 350kg

S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £1900 (542) S McAllister, Charolais 340kg £1750 (514) WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 340kg £1670 (491) B Matthews, 2x Limousin £1600 (484) W Bonnes, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1550 (484) S G Sims, Gleno Belgian Blue 320kg £1540 (481) B Matthews, Limousin 330kg £1520 (460) D Smyth, Stranocum Limousin 330kg £1510 (457) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 340kg £1550 (455) C and R McKeown, Simmental 350kg £1570 (448) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £1460 (442) D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1360 (438) WD Marshall, Charolais 310kg £1340 (432) J Bell, Comber Charolais 330kg £1420 (430) and D McKillop, Glenarm Abondance 340kg £1460 (429).

351kg and over

S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £1880 (522) PL McKeag, Millisle Charolais 480kg £2500 (520) Charolais 500kg £2580 (516) C Ferris, Charolais 440kg £2260 (513) Charolais 370kg £1870 (505) E Donnelly, Charolais 400kg £2000 (500) PL McKeag, Charolais 500kg £2500 (500) Charolais 410kg £2020 (492) S Patterson, Limousin 360kg £1740 (483) C and R McKeown, Charolais 400kg £1920 (480) Pl McKeag, Limousin 380kg £1820 (479) C and R McKeown, Charolais 360kg £1710 (475) E Donnelly, Charolais 370kg £1740 (470) S Patterson, Charolais 390kg £1820 (466) J Farquhar, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £2050 (465) and P L McKeag, Charolais 430kg £2000 (465).

Dairy cows

D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £3000, Holstein £2880, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2720, Friesian £2580, D Wallace Holstein £2480, D McNeilly Fleckvieh £2420, B McStravick, Lugan Friesian £2000, A Ferguson, Stewartstown Holstein £2000, £192, B McStravick Holstein £1750, R McCluggage, Larne Holstein £1700, T and J Mackey, Doagh Friesian £1550, B McStravick Friesian £1450 and R McCluggage 2x Friesian £1300.

Calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another great entry of 300 calves in Ballymena resulted in another breathtaking trade.

Heifers sold to £820 and bulls to £980 offered by J and M Wilson, Broughshane. Holstein/Friesian bulls sold to £625 offered by A Gaston, Glarryford.

A tremendous sale average of £480

Heifers

J and M Wilson, Broughshane Abondance £820, A McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £800, S Marshall, Newtownards Belgian Blue £800, J and M Wilson Charolais £790, A McBurney 2x Belgian Blue £775, S Marshall 2x Belgian Blue £770, A Porter, Lisburn Abondance £760, A McBurney Belgian Blue £745, D and R Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abondance £680, A Porter Abondance £660, K Kirkwood, Millisle Charolais £660, R Millar, Ballymena Charolais £660, D and R Hamilton Hereford £650 and R Millar Charolais £650.

Bulls

J and M Wilson Belgian Blue £980, A Porter 3x Abondance £940, J and M Wilson 2x Charolais £920, 2x Charolais £880, A McBurney 2x Belgian Blue £860, K Kirkwood 2x Charolais £845, J and M Wilson 2x Charolais £840 and E English, Lisburn Limousin £830.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gaston, Glarryford Friesian £625, A McNair, Ballyclare 2x Friesian £530, J and M Wilson Friesian £405, Friesian £400, R.J Gage, Clough 7x Friesian £400, M McAllister, Crumlin Friesian £390, A Porter Friesian £320 and A Gaston 2x Friesian £300.

Monday evening 24th March 2025: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £420, springers to £270 and pet lambs to £80.

Leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs

I Clarke, Cullybackey Texel and 2 lambs £420, D Ford, Islandmagee Suffolk and 1 lamb £420, I Clarke. Cullybackey 4 Texel and 8 lambs £410, W and P McCallion, Portglenone 2 Texel and 4 lambs £405, I Clarke 1 Texel and 2 lambs £405, J Gregg, Glarryford 1 Texel and 2 lambs £400 x2, P Gregg, Gracehill Zwartble and 2 lambs £395, I Clarke 2 Spo and 4 lambs £395, D McKeeman, Ballymoney 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs £395, 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs £370, W Carson, Cloughmills 1 Texel and 2 lambs £360, W J and A McCullough 3 mule and 6 lambs £355, N Feeney, Carnlough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £350 x2 and I Clarke Texel and 2 lambs £350.

Springing ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D McClintock, Broughshane 9 Cheviot £270, 7 Cheviot £255, 1 Cheviot £255, 9 Cheviot £245, 1 Cheviot £245, K Wilson, Broughshane 1 Texel £225, Blue £220, B Cannon, Antrim 10 Mule £210 and D McClintock 10 Cheviot £205.

Tuesday 25th March 2025: An entry of 250 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another super trade.

Bullocks sold to £2050 over for a Charolais 680kg at £2730 offered by Harvey Bruce, Cookstown.

Heifers sold to £2020 over for a Limousin 600kg at £2620 presented by VA Fleck, Broughshane.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P J McCashin, Downpatrick Charolais 490kg £2240 (457), J McLenaghan, Garvagh Charolais 380kg £1690 (444), 380kg £1680 (442), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 380kg £1650 (434), J McLenaghan Charolais 500kg £2170 (434), 420kg £1820 (433), R J Sloan Limousin 480kg £2080 (433) and J McLenaghan Charolais 430kg £1860 (432), 380kg £1640 (431), 430kg £1840 (427), 490kg £2090 (426), 440kg £1870 (425), 440kg £1860 (422).

Over 501kg

H Bruce, Downpatick Charolais 570kg £2490 (436), J McLenaghan Charolais 510kg £2180 (427), A Henry, Finvoy Charolais 520kg £2160 (415), Simmental 650kg £2670 (410), Limousin 600kg £2450 (408), J McLenaghan, Garvagh Charolais 540kg £2200 (407), H Bruce, Downpatrick Charolais 610kg £2480 (406), J McLenaghan Charolais 530kg £2140 (403), P McCashin, Downpatrick Charolais 560kg £2260 (403), H Bruce Limousin 640kg £2580 (403), G Wells, Moira Charolais 510kg £2050 (402), H Bruce Charolais 680kg £2730 (401) and G Wells Charolais 550kg £2200 (400).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

R Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 460kg £1900 (413), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 390kg £1580 (405), C and R Gillan, Bushmills Limousin 480kg £1940 (404), R Graham, Ballyclare Limousin 420kg £1690 (402), D Andrew Limousin 450kg £1800 (400), R Cupples, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1450 (391), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 390kg £1520 (389), R J and G McCullough, Ballyclare Saler 490kg £1890 (385), R McMullan, Ahoghill Shorthorn beef 500kg £1920 (384) x3, J Gault, Balyclare Charolais 430kg £1650 (383) and R Sloan, Kilrea Limousin 360kg £1370 (380).

Over 501kg

V Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 600kg £2620 (436), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 530kg £2280 (430), S Richmond, Cloughmills Charolais 550kg £2340 (425), S Moore Limousin 610kg £2570 (421), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 590kg £2480 (420), V N Fleck Limousin 610kg £2560 (419), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 560kg £2350 (419), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 530kg £2200 (415), N Hamill Limousin 550kg £2280 (414), W Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 580kg £2340 (403), R J and G McCullough, Ballyclare Saler 520kg £2080 (400), V N Fleck Limousin 560kg £2240 (400), Moore, Crumlin Limousin 590kg £2360 (400) and W Knowles, Cloughmills Simmental 590kg £2360 (400).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 26th March 2025: 1730 Sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 709p for 23 Dorset 21kg at £149 presented by Adrian Dodd, Saintfield and a top per head of £169 for 6 Texels 31kg offered by J E Adamson, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £272.

Fat hoggets (1347)

Top per kg

A Dodd, Saintfield 23 Dorset 21kg £149 (709) RT Buchanan, Doagh 18 Texel 23kg £163 (708) A Kennedy, Ballymena 11 Dorset 23kg £161 (700) E Monaghan, Moneymore 60 Texel 21.5kg £150 (697) D Gaston, Carnlough 4 Texel 21.5kg £149 (693) J Minford, Parkgate 8 Dorset 22kg £151 (686) I Lamont, Cullybackey 2 Texel 24.5kg £168 (685) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 20 Crossbred 23.5kg £161 (685) R McAuley, Ballyclare 14 Texel 23kg £157.50 (684) I Barr, Kells 7 Charollais 22.5kg £154 (684) J Kissack, 6 Texel 23kg £156.50 (680) L Campbell, Carnlough 6 Texel 24.5kg £166 (677) local farmer, 7 Charollais 21kg £142 (676) R McAuley, Ballyclare 19 Texel 20.5kg £138.50 (675) C McFetridge, Glenarm 2 Dorset 22.5kg £152 (675) J Sossick, Randalstown 2 Rouge 22.5kg £152 (675) J Gilliland, Muckamore 16 Suffolk 21.5kg £145 (674) E McCormick, Carnlough 35 Blackface 24.5kg £165 (673) J Gilliland, 16 Suffolk 24.5kg £164.50, (671) R Hodge, Larne 5 Dorset 23kg £154 (669) and E and S J Hill, 5 Texel 24.5kg £164 (669).

Top per head

JE Adamson, Ballyclare 6 Texel 31kg £169, S and E Mullan, Glarryford 4 Texel 35kg £168, I Lamont, Cullybackey 2 Texel 24.5kg £168, A Coulter, Doagh 2 Crossbred 27.5kg £167, 3 Crossbred 31kg £167, H McCambridge, Carnlough 33 Texel 26kg £166.50, SJ Blair, Greystone 2 Texel 29kg £166, J Thompson, Kells 8 Texel 30.5kg £166, L Campbell, Carnlough 6 Texel 24.5kg £166, P Goulden, Doagh 7 Texel 26.5kg £166, H McCambridge, 26 Suffolk £166, R McConaghy, 35 Suffolk 30.5kg £166, I Dodds 10 Texel 27.5kg £165.50, S Kane, Doagh 50 Suffolk 28.5kg £165.50, E and S J Hill, Randalstown 15 Che 28kg £165, E McCormick, 35 Blackface 24.5kg £165, J Craig, Larne 7 Texel 35.5kg £165, J Minford, Parkgate 4 Texel 25.5kg £165, I and C Hunter, Straid 35 Blackface 25kg £164.50, J Gilliland, 16 Suffolk 24.5kg £164.50, I and C Hunter, 3 Texel 26.5kg £164, N Frew, Broughshane 1 Blackface 31kg £164, A Houston, Lisburn 16 Texel 27kg £164 and E and S J Hill, Randalstown 5 Texel 24.5kg £164.

Fat ewes

First quality (383)

Suffolk - £150 - £250

Texel - £170 - £272

Crossbred - £120 - £172

Blackface - £88 - £110