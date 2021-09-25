Cattle go home early from Balmoral after pneumonia cases are detected
Some cattle exhibitors have taken their livestock home early from Balmoral Show after a few cases of pneumonia were detected in the cattle hall.
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 10:37 am
The organisers of the show said this morning that the extremely mild autumn weather has led to some cattle developing mild respiratory conditions including raised temperature and a few cases of pneumonia in the cattle hall.
The statement continued: “After consultation with vets, some exhibitors have decided to take their cattle home. The Show’s senior Vet has confirmed there is no evidence of anything serious and no cause for concern.
“The welfare of all animals at the Show is always a top priority and this is in line with the Show’s protocol. The number of cattle forward for the Saturday classes is expected to be less but we are grateful for the exhibitor’s support in enabling us to run a Show this year.”