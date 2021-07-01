Cattle need a mid-season mineral and vitamin drench

Paul Elwood with Angus weanlings recently drenched with Liquid Gold Cattle

In addition, many animals are showing up with dry coats and, generally speaking, are not looking as well as they normally would at the mid-point of the grazing season.

According to Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health, these matters can be attributed to a fall-off in the levels of trace mineral and vitamins that the animals are consuming.

He explained:“Forage intakes are reducing on the back of the constrained forage availability.

“As a result, animal intakes of all mineral and vitamins are correspondingly reduced.

“Such a scenario has a direct impact on daily growth rates and the general levels of performance that cattle can deliver.”

Paul continued:“Rain falling over the coming days will boost grass growth rates again.

“But this will not prevent cattle from remaining in a deficit situation, where minerals and vitamins are concerned, for a prolonged period of time.

“One way to address this critically important issue is to drench all stock with Liquid Gold Cattle.”

According to Paul Recent trials involving animals drenched with HVS Liquid Gold Cattle confirm that additional liveweight gains of 9.9 kilos per head can be achieved after just 54 days at grass.

He added:“The difference amounted to an extra 20.4 kilos per head after 104 days. This gain in performance is worth an extra £40 per treated animal. So it is more than significant.”

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and in a chelated form.

Paul confirmed a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

He commented:“Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”