Cattle prices continue to strengthen at Markethill Mart, heavy heifers to £2240

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cattle prices continued to strengthen at Markethill on Saturday 4th January with trade in all rings exceptionally strong.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An entry of 200 store cattle included several pens of top quality forward and heavy heifers. Heavy heifers sold to £344 for 650k at £2240 from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner received £334 for 616k at £2060.

Top price heifer £2600 for 858k at £303 from a Glenanne producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £290 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeders sold to £331 for 520k at £1720 for an Armagh producer followed by £330 for 512k at £1690 for a Loughbrickland farmer.

The same owner received £328 for 518k at £1700. All good quality forward heifers from £290 to £325 per 100 kilos.

Grazing heifers sold to £350 for 490k at £1730 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £347 for 476k at £1650.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All good quality grazing heifers from £300 to £345 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks sold from £290 to £332 for 570k at £1900 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £316 for 540k at £1710 for a Keady producer.

Heavy bullocks sold to £299 for 640k Aberdeen Angus at £1920 from a Banbridge farmer. The same owner received £296 for 668k Aberdeen Angus at £1980.

All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £275 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Middleweight bullocks sold up to £337 for 430k at £1450 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £334 for 428k at £1430 from a Keady producer.

All good quality lots from £290 to £330 per 100 kilos.

In the weanling ring good quality light males sold steadily from £300 to £408 for 336k at £1370 from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

The same owner received £399 for 376k at £1400.

A Moy producer received £396 for 230k at £910.

Stronger males sold to £374 for 454k at £1700 from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

An Annaghmore producer received £357 for 406k at £1450.

All good quality lots from £290 to £356 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £300 to £372 for 250k at £930 followed by £348 for 330k at £810.

In the suckler ring in calf heifers sold to a top of £2100.

Heavy heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glenanne farmer 652k £2240 £344.00; Glenanne farmer 616k £2060 £334.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 606k £2010 £332.00; Glenanne farmer 750k £2390 £319.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 602k £1900 £316.00; Keady farmer 616k £1880 £305.00 and Glenanne farmer 858k £2600 £303.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 520k £1720 £331.00; Loughbrickland farmer 512k £1690 £330.00; Loughbrickland farmer 518k £1700 £328.00; Bessbrook farmer 512k £1680 £328.00; Armagh farmer 536k £1750 £327.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1760 £326.00; Armagh farmer 566k £1810 £320.00; Armagh farmer 560k £1790 £320.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 502k £1590 £317.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 494k £1730 £350.00; Armagh farmer 476k £1650 £347.00; Armagh farmer 476k £1650 £347.00; Armagh farmer 454k £1570 £346.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1540 £344.00; Armagh farmer 432k £1470 £340.00; Hilltown farmer 380k £1290 £339.00; Armagh farmer 480k £1600 £338.00 and Armagh farmer 480k £1600 £333.

Heavy bullocks

Gilford farmer 642k £1920 £299.00; Gilford farmer 642k £1920 £299.00; Gilford farmer 668k £1980 £296.00; Gilford farmer 664k £1960 £295.00; Gilford farmer 646k £1900 £294.00; Gilford farmer 638k £1870 £293.00; Gilford farmer 652k £1910 £293.00; Gilford farmer 714k £2070 £290.00; Gilford farmer 656k £1900 £290.00 and Tynan farmer 698k £2000 £287.

Forward bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownhamilton farmer 572k £1900 £332.00; Keady farmer 542k £1710 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1880 £313.00; Keady farmer 544k £1680 £309.00; Keady farmer 552k £1680 £304.00; Armagh farmer 552k £1680 £304.00; Armagh farmer 502k £1520 £303.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1810 £302.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 430k £1450 £337.00; Keady farmer 428k £1430 £334.00; Tandragee farmer 438k £1460 £333.00; Keady farmer 390k £1250 £321.00; Keady farmer 468k £1490 £318.00; Tandragee farmer 472k £1440 £305.00; Tandragee farmer 448k £1350 £301.00 and Keady farmer 364k £1100 £302.

Strong male weanlings

Co Fermanagh farmer 454k £1700 £374.00; Annaghmore farmer 406k £1450 £357.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1470 £357.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 424k £1510 £356.00; Armagh farmer 432k £1440 £333.00; Markethill farmer 470k £1500 £319.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 478k £1470 £308.00 and Markethill farmer 476k £1440 £303.

Light male weanlings

Co Fermanagh farmer 336k £1370 £408.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 376k £1500 £399.00; Moy farmer 230k £910 £396.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 336k £1325 £394.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 328k £1290 £393.00; Moy farmer 312k £1160 £371.00; Co Fermanagh 320k £1240 £388.00; Armagh farmer 356k £1280 £360.00; Keady farmer 352k £1190 £338.00; Armagh farmer 326k £1100 £337.00 and Waringstown farmer 316k £1060 £335.

Heifer weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Markethill farmer 250k £930 £372.00; Armagh farmer 230k £800 £348.00; Portadown farmer 328k £1090 £332.00; Lurgan farmer 334k £1060 £317.00; Kilkeel farmer 348k £1070 £308.00 and Lurgan farmer 302k £920 £305.